Timberwolves Brasil take a swipe at Larry Nance Jr. with 'game recap' meme as Anthony Edwards and Co. decimate Pelicans

Timberwolves Brasil is back at it again with another meme that is mercifully less disturbing than their past Twitter/X posts. The fan account has become controversially popular with some of the weirdest clips following a win by Minnesota’s basketball team. It started on Oct. 28 in the Timberwolves’ home-opening victory against the Miami Heat and has only gained more traction. After Minnesota’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans, fans were inevitably expecting something from the said site.

To celebrate the win, Timberwolves Brasil took a shot at Larry Nance Jr., one of the Pelicans’ players. Nance previously trolled the site, so it was par for the course:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Timberwolves Brasil’s meme of a wolf eating a leopard first came out in Minnesota’s win over the Miami Heat. To get back at Nance, they covered a large part of the leopard with the Pelicans’ logo. Fans couldn’t hold back their relief that they didn’t animate the post.

Larry Nance Jr. and the said site went hilarously back and forth on Nov. 2 when the Pelicans won against the OKC Thunder. Nance used the same disturbing meme to celebrate his team's victory but replaced the wolf with a player eating the Thunder logo.

Expand Tweet

That meme will likely only become more popular every time the Minnesota Timberwolves win. Although Timberwolves Brasil may use a different clip from time to time, the original is just too tough to unsee. It doesn’t help that players are using it to troll other teams or other players.

Minnesota relied on Anthony Edwards again to beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans. Edwards had 26 points, a season-high eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Rudy Gobert was big as well, finishing with 17 points, 21 rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Timberwolves Brasil are enjoying the Minnesota Timberwolves’ four-game winning run

The Minnesota Timberwolves might be the NBA’s hottest team right now. They handed the previously unbeaten Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics their first losses of the season. The Timberwolves are doing it by playing elite defense and relying on Anthony Edwards on offense.

Last season, the Timberwolves didn’t have Karl-Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert for long stretches. They reached the playoffs but lost to Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Jokic, after winning the title, told the media that Minnesota was their toughest matchup.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Nuggets fans, Timberwolves Brasil wasn’t into their game recap memes yet. They lost the series but almost every game was a close one. Anthony Edwards proved that he’s the real deal in that round.

This season, the said fan Twitter/X site, may have more reasons to enjoy and to post weirdo clips. The Timberwolves are playing their best basketball in the Edwards-Towns era.