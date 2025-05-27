Timberwolves coach Chris Finch hilariously shuts down idea of Patrick Beverley locker room pep talk ahead of game 4: "I’ve had enough"

In his four years as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, Chris Finch has exercised good leadership to make the team a respectable playoff contender. There are some leadership strategies, however, that Finch won't be using any time soon.

Ad

As per a Tweet by NBA insider Dave McMenamin on Monday, Finch shut down the idea of having a former Timberwolves guard deliver a speech ahead of Game 4 against the OKC Thunder.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Wolves coach Chris Finch is asked if he’ll invite Patrick Beverley to give his team a pep talk before Game 4, since he’ll be in the building. Finch, with a smirk, “No, I’ve had enough Pat Beverley pregame speeches”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Back in the 2021-22 season, Finch began his stint as head coach of the Timberwolves. Among the veterans in his locker room was Patrick Beverley, who was acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. During that season, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Beverley, of course, has made a name for himself in the NBA by bringing intangibles like leadership and a fiery persona on the court. In his lone season in Minnesota, the Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament to advance to Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs. After this play-in game, Beverley infamously jumped on the scorer's table to celebrate the Wolves' victory.

Ad

Ad

Though Beverley also has a reputation for delivering strong pep talks, Finch would likely prefer his team to focus on the task at hand: Get to a series tie with the Thunder at two wins apiece.

This past Saturday, Minnesota blew out OKC 143-101 to get their first victory of the series and avoid the dreaded 0-3 hole. Heading into Game 4, the Wolves will have to be highly self-motivated in order to once again turn back the West's top seed.

Ad

Timberwolves HC Chris Finch opens up on team's approach to pace: "The faster we play, the quicker our decision making is"

In the media availability prior to Game 4, Finch was asked about the Timberwolves' lessened turnovers whenever they played with pace. The Timberwolves head coach responded by explaining the team's preference for up-tempo offense.

Ad

"The faster we play, the quicker our decision making is," Finch said. "The quicker our decision making is, the better we are."

Expand Tweet

Finch also pointed out that errors are exactly what the Thunder feeds on. Indeed, Wolves fans are hoping that the Wolves will continue to play efficiently against OKC in Game 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.