Timberwolves coach Chris Finch uses 6'8 Australian to 'simulate' Luka Doncic in practice to prepare for Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves face an uphill battle in the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. He knocked them out in the Western Conference finals in five games, averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 47.3% shooting, including 43.4% from 3 and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

While Minnesota has had the playoff experience of facing Doncic in their most recent playoff series, coach Chris Finch isn't just relying on that film to figure the Slovenian out. He's introduced an intriguing way for his players to get used to guarding the five-time All-Star.

While interacting with reporters on Tuesday, Finch revealed the Timberwolves 'simulated' Doncic through 6-foot-8 Australian forward Joe Ingles.

“We have our scout team ready," Finch said. "Yeah, it’s hard to replicate everything he [Doncic] does. We have Joe Ingles kind of simulating things, who gives us a comp on size and IQ for sure, but it’s certainly tough."

Doncic presents the ultimate challenge to any team because of his position size advantage as a 6-foot-7 point guard who can score, rebound, and make plays at an elite level. He's also 230 lbs, giving him a strength advantage over most defenders one through three, or even four at times. The bigger players tend to struggle guarding him on switches because of Doncic's deceleration.

Ingles doesn't boast the same talent or pedigree as the Lakers superstar, but his experience as a point forward through the years makes him the best Doncic 'simulator' on the Wolves.

Coach Chris Finch also revealed that he plans to put Luka Doncic in actions more and make him work defensively, which they failed to do last year.

