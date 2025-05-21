Timberwolves coach reveals Anthony Edwards and Co.'s strategy to counter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foul baiting plays

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves limited OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 10-for-27 shooting on Tuesday. SGA made up for the inefficiency by making 11 of 14 shots from the free-throw line to finish with 31 points. The MVP contender’s surge, particularly in the second half, pushed the Thunder to a comfortable 114-88 Game 1 win.

After the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch addressed SGA’s foul-baiting style and what they plan to do about it.

“There was a lot of frustration out there, but we talked about that before the series started and we have to be able to kind of put that to the side and get on with the next play mentality."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned trips to the free-throw line regardless of who guarded him. He took fouls from Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and others. SGA’s ability to earn shots from the 4.5-meter line allows Oklahoma to control the pace of the game.

Moving on to the next play might be tough, particularly if Gilgeous-Alexander consistently puts the Timberwolves in foul trouble.

The Timberwolves forced the superstar point guard into a rough-shooting night, but SGA kept pressuring the defense. OKC trailed 48-44 at halftime before the Minnesota’s defense eventually caved in to Gilgeous-Alexander’s relentless attacks.

How Chris Finch forces his team to adjust to SGA's aggressiveness and foul-baiting plays could determine the series.

Chris Finch once said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is untouchable

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls is nothing new for Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In their last regular-season meeting on Feb. 25, the Timberwolves eked out a 131-128 overtime win.

Finch did not hold back about his team’s frustrations in playing through the fouls during his postgame conference.

"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time. And then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to play through it."

Three months later, Finch still has roughly the same problem facing the OKC Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not change his style. It will be up to the Timberwolves to make adjustments to try and slow down the MVP contender.

