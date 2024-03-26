The Minnesota Timberwolves signed TJ Warren to bolster their depth as the postseason approaches. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the signing. Warren had already played out two separate 10-day deals with the Timberwolves. He did enough to secure a contract for the rest of the season.

The signing has sent NBA and Timberwolves fans into a tizzy. Many took to social media to react to the signing. Some were pumped, some thought the signing was a bit comical.

Some were excited for the guard who tore it up in the 2020 Bubble. They hope he can conjure up his late season heroics once again as the Timberwolves make their playoff run. Check out the social media reaction below.

What does TJ Warren add to the Minnesota Timberwolves?

TJ Warren gives the Minnesota Timberwolves an off the bench scorer. He also gives them more depth at the guard position.

The depth will be crucial as the Wolves may want to get Anthony Edwards some rest before the playoffs begin. Warren can also help lessen veteran Mike Conley’s minutes as the regular season winds down. The old guard will need fresh legs for the playoffs.

Warren has played in seven games this month for Minnesota. He is averaging 4.1 ppg.

His season-high came in his first game in a Minnesota jersey. He scored seven points in a win against his old Indiana Pacers team.

Warren’s role may expand now that he has solidified a roster spot. He will likely be included more in the rotation now that he is off the 10-day deal.

Warren also brings a bit of playoff experience on the bench. He played in six playoff games with the Phoenix Suns last season. He scored 2.7 ppg in a limited role with the Suns, as they fell in the Western Conference semifinals to the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets last year.

In 2020, Warren had his memorable run in the playoff bubble. He averaged 20.0 ppg in the playoffs. His Indiana Pacers were swept in the first round by the Miami Heat who went on to win the East.

Warren hit 100% of his free throws in the 2020 playoffs. He shot 47.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range.

He has not taken many 3-pointers since arriving in Minnesota. He will be more of a midrange scorer and not a catch-and-shoot threat from deep. He is just 2-for-11 from 3-point range in his seven games with the Timberwolves.

The T'Wolves will likely not need much from Warren. Anthony Edwards will be the primary guard scorer as usual. Warren will be a third stringer at best. He may be used more at the 3 or 4 when the Wolves want to go small.