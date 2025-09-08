  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Naz Reid
  • Timberwolves’ Naz Reid’s sister shot dead in New Jersey fatal incident

Timberwolves’ Naz Reid’s sister shot dead in New Jersey fatal incident

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:31 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three - Source: Getty
Naz Reid’s sister was shot dead in New Jersey [Picture Credit: Getty]

Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid's older sister, Toraya Reid, was shot dead in New Jersey on Saturday morning. The elder sister of the former Sixth Man of the Year player was 28 years old and was like a mother to Naz and his younger sister, Jakahya Reid.

Ad

According to reports, the Ocean County police found Toraya with multiple gunshots after they arrived at 1020 Larsen Road in Jackson, following reports of gunshots being fired. Toraya was declared dead at the scene.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the New York Post, the police have taken Shaquille Green into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Green and Toraya Reid were apparently dating and both lived in Jackson Township. The police charged Green with murder and possession of a firearm charges.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In 2023, in an interview with MSP Magazine, Naz Reid said that his elder sister treated him and his younger sister like her children.

"My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she's our parent."
Ad
Ad

On Saturday, an emotional Reid posted two childhood pictures with his sister. In the first picture, Naz, as a toddler, and his elder sister sat on the bed. The next picture showed Reid lying in bed in his white dress, while his sister sat beside him.

Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]
Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]
Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]
Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]

Heartbroken Naz Reid's younger sister Jakahya bares her heart after sister's death

After the tragic incident, Naz Reid's younger sister, Jakahya Reid, made a post on Facebook, addressing her sister's death. In her message, she called the killer a "coward" and added that she hoped that his family never gets to "experience this type of pain." She also asked for privacy during this tough time.

Ad

In another post, Jakahya also lashed out at people for addressing Toraya as just Naz Reid's sister.

My sister has a name," she said in another post. "She is not just some girl, She's not just the (NBA star) sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her (expletive) or don’t mention her at all."
Ad

Naz Reid and his sisters grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey. All three siblings were students at Roselle Catholic High School.

The devastating tragedy came just a few weeks before the 2025-26 NBA season was set to start. It is a big loss for Reid and his family as they navigate through a tough time.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications