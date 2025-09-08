Timberwolves’ Naz Reid’s sister shot dead in New Jersey fatal incident

Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid's older sister, Toraya Reid, was shot dead in New Jersey on Saturday morning. The elder sister of the former Sixth Man of the Year player was 28 years old and was like a mother to Naz and his younger sister, Jakahya Reid.According to reports, the Ocean County police found Toraya with multiple gunshots after they arrived at 1020 Larsen Road in Jackson, following reports of gunshots being fired. Toraya was declared dead at the scene.According to the New York Post, the police have taken Shaquille Green into custody for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Green and Toraya Reid were apparently dating and both lived in Jackson Township. The police charged Green with murder and possession of a firearm charges.In 2023, in an interview with MSP Magazine, Naz Reid said that his elder sister treated him and his younger sister like her children.&quot;My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she's our parent.&quot;On Saturday, an emotional Reid posted two childhood pictures with his sister. In the first picture, Naz, as a toddler, and his elder sister sat on the bed. The next picture showed Reid lying in bed in his white dress, while his sister sat beside him.Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]Reid with his sister Toraya [Credit: IG/@hollywood.naz]Heartbroken Naz Reid's younger sister Jakahya bares her heart after sister's deathAfter the tragic incident, Naz Reid's younger sister, Jakahya Reid, made a post on Facebook, addressing her sister's death. In her message, she called the killer a &quot;coward&quot; and added that she hoped that his family never gets to &quot;experience this type of pain.&quot; She also asked for privacy during this tough time. In another post, Jakahya also lashed out at people for addressing Toraya as just Naz Reid's sister.My sister has a name,&quot; she said in another post. &quot;She is not just some girl, She's not just the (NBA star) sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her (expletive) or don’t mention her at all.&quot;Naz Reid and his sisters grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey. All three siblings were students at Roselle Catholic High School.The devastating tragedy came just a few weeks before the 2025-26 NBA season was set to start. It is a big loss for Reid and his family as they navigate through a tough time.