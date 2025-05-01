Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez links up with WWE royalty Charlotte Flair to witness LeBron James' Lakers get eliminated in 4-1 demolition

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't find much trouble getting past the LA Lakers 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

JJ Redick's team managed to win just one game in the series, and not even heading back to Southern California was enough for it to stave off elimination.

As it usually happens, Crypto.com Arena was packed with celebrities and some of the wealthiest fans on Earth. Also, it wasn't odd to see new Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez in attendance.

Nevertheless, fans took notice of his companion for this game, as he was joined by Charlotte Flair, the Queen of the WWE.

Rodriguez, one of the greatest sluggers of his generation, just finished a years-long legal battle to acquire the Timberwolves alongside Marc Lore, so it only made sense that he pulled up to watch his new investment take down LeBron James and company. Charlotte is the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Rodriguez and Flair enjoyed a great show in Southern California, and the Timberwolves pulled off the upset in just five games.

Minnesota Timberwolves aren't going anywhere

Needless to say, Chris Finch and company are far from done. They will now face the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, with the Warriors currently up 3-2.

Should Golden State advance, the sixth-seeded Timberwolves would have homecourt advantage in the second round, but if the Rockets come back and win the series, the T-Wolves will have to play on the road.

Whatever the case, this core has already been battle-tested in the postseason. They reached the Western Conference finals last year before falling to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves drew plenty of criticism for trading Karl-Anthony Towns and getting Julius Randle in return, but the Kentucky product was outstanding in the first round against his former team, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

With a budding star like Anthony Edwards at the helm, the Timberwolves could be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, and that's music to Rodriguez's ears after he and Lore spent $1.5 billion to acquire the franchise.

