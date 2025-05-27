Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez's daughter shares embrace with Anthony Edwards before crucial Game 4 vs OKC

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez's daughter shared a special moment with Anthony Edwards before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wolves head into the game down 2-1 in the series.

Before the start of the game on Monday, Natasha Rodriguez went on social media to share a picture of her with Anthony Edwards. In the picture, Natasha hugged Antman in front of Alex Rodriguez, who was talking to a young child.

She wished her father's team luck and captioned:

"TONIGHT. GAME 4. LETS. GO. WOLVES."

Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram Story

Natasha, 20, is the eldest of Alex Rodriguez's two children. She is three years older than sister Ella, 17.

Natasha is currently in college at the University of Michigan, where she is majoring in musical theater. She has previously sung the national anthem at a Timberwolves game, as well as at other sporting events.

Anthony Edwards not dropping his guard despite huge victory in Game 3

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to redeem themselves in the Western Conference finals after securing their first win in the series on Saturday. The Wolves dominated the OKC Thunder in Game 3, securing a 143-101 victory.

While Edwards is known for his arrogant personality, he was humble enough to acknowledge that OKC is a tough team to beat. Despite establishing a dominant victory on Saturday, Antman is aware of how difficult it will be to replicate a similar outcome in the games to come.

"We're still down," Edwards told reporters, referencing Minnesota's 2-1 deficit in the series. "It's just one win. Can't get too high on it. Don't get too low. Just got to try to win another one, man. This team, they're the best team in the NBA. So, we got to be able to beat this team more than one time, and it's going to be tough."

Through the first three games of the series, Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His best game so far was in Game 2, when the Thunder beat the Wolves 118-103. Antman added 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block in an attempt to tie the series.

The series could still go either way at this point. The fact that Minnesota managed to dominate OKC in Game 3 in an overwhelming fashion means that they have what it takes to even the series out in Game 4.

