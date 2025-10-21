Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor allegedly created 77-item 'burn book' to kill franchise sale in unbelievable legal tactic

A new report about the Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership dispute surfaced on Tuesday. Previous owner Glen Taylor went back and forth with the group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez before the NBA owners unanimously approved the sale in June. Taylor's agreement with Lore and Rodriguez was first reported in 2021.On Tuesday's episode of his &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out&quot; podcast, NBA insider Pablo Torre said that Taylor employed a &quot;baffling effort&quot; to try to retain the Timberwolves' controlling interest.&quot;Glen Taylor, in the months during this push and pull, had two executives create what amounts to a burn book, as in a ‘Mean Girls' style list, a list that has been described to me as numbered and 77 items long,&quot; Torre said.&quot;And this list of 77 things Glen Taylor slash the Timberwolves hates about Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, was communicating to the NBA and anyone who would listen that you can't approve these guys.&quot;Some items on this list included, Marc Lore had dinner with Kevin Garnett and never told me. Alex Rodriguez did steroids. A-Rod is a liar. A-Rod is a cheat. A-Rod had the largest suspension in MLB history.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor purchased the Timberwolves' majority ownership in 1994. After his initial agreement with the purchasing group led by Lore and Rodriguez in 2021, Taylor reportedly &quot;realized&quot; that he was selling the team below its market value. This led to a buy/sell saga, including the final attempt to nullify the deal, which Torre reported.On June 24, the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of Minnesota's controlling stake to Lore and Rodriguez. The new ownership also assumes the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and the G League's Iowa Wolves.Lore serves as the Timberwolves' governor, while Rodriguez is the alternate governor. For the Lynx, Rodriguez assumed the role of governor, with Lore being the alternate governor.Timberwolves reportedly granted Glen Taylor's last requestOn the same episode of &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out,&quot; the NBA insider said Glen Taylor negotiated a &quot;stunning&quot; request to have courtside seats for the next 10 years.&quot;What Glen Taylor negotiates at the finish line, is to have Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez purchase for him, for the next decade, four courtside seats next to the team bench,&quot; Torre said.On the court, the Timberwolves have reached the Western Conference finals in the past two seasons. They will try to get over the hump in the upcoming season and reach the NBA Finals, which the franchise failed to do in Taylor's 30-year ownership.