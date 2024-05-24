Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns & Jaden McDaniels' significant other trade tips on Minnesota's best croissants

While Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels prepare for their upcoming match against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, their significant others are embarking on a different kind of competition: the quest to find the best croissant in the Twin Cities.

Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of Timberwolves star Towns, and Allison Audrey, partner of McDaniels, took to social media in search of the best local croissant spots. It all began when Audrey, expressing her mother's love for croissants, reached out to her Twitter followers for recommendations.

To which Woods replied on her tweet saying " Let me know when you find it!"

Audrey responded with her pick, suggesting a few spots in the Twin Cities to try out. She tweeted back, saying:

Jordyn Woods pens heartfelt tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns following Game 7 victory over Nuggets

After the Minnesota Timberwolves' exciting Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets, emotions ran high. Karl-Anthony Towns, the 7-foot center from Kentucky, played a crucial role in securing the victory. Jordyn Woods celebrated alongside him and shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Woods' post went beyond a simple congratulations, as she shared a photo of herself with KAT in her Instagram post, saying:

"Western Conference Finals!!! Are you kidding me!?!? Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl. He has over come so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season. I am so proud and in awe of him. 🥲 This is your moment! 🐺🤞🏽❤️"

Woods' message acknowledged her boyfriend's struggles through injuries and celebrated his triumphs.

Karl-Anthony Towns expressed his gratitude for the support he received from Jordyn Woods. In an interview with People Magazine, Towns revealed that he grew closer to Woods after losing his mother to COVID-19 in 2020. He mentioned that she was his pillar during that difficult time.

Both of them later expressed their desire to transition their relationship from friendship to something more.