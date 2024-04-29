Timberwolves Twitter roasts Bradley Beal's maiden series sweep loss: "First time for everything"

Bradley Beal has never been swept in the playoffs in his NBA career until Sunday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns. To add salt to the wound, the Timberwolves X account trolled Beal after the Suns were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Beal was a non-factor in the Suns' 122-116 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4. He went 4-for-13 and scored just nine points in 31 minutes. He was in foul trouble and was disqualified late on after committing his sixth foul.

The Timberwolves kept receipts of what Beal said before Game 3 and responded on X. It's uncanny for a team account to do it, as their non-affiliated Timberwolves Brazil page usually does that kind of stuff.

"First time for everything," the Timberwolves X account wrote.

The Bradley Beal trade might have been a failure for the Phoenix Suns, especially if they decide to blow things up this offseason. The Suns bet on a superteam to win it all this season, but it has backfired miserably. They lack depth and size, which needs to be addressed this summer on a limited budget.

Frank Vogel's job is also in question although Kevin Durant was more positive for next season. Durant wants the team to focus on improving, calling for the players to start working out and the coaching staff to figure stuff out.

Durant and Devin Booker will remain busy this summer, as they are part of Team USA's quest to win the gold medal in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bradley Beal slaps Frank Vogel's hand in Game 4 loss

Bradley Beal was not happy with coach Frank Vogel in the third quarter of Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beal was substituted out when Vogel tried to acknowledge his player by sticking out his hand.

However, Beal slapped Vogel's hand away with a backhand, which is a sign of disrespect. Fans blasted the three-time All-Star for his behavior in a very important game for the team.

Not many will like it, but Vogel could be used as a scapegoat for the team's postseason failures even though Beal barely showed in the four games he played.

The Suns front office will have a tough decision this offseason. Both Beal and Vogel are still under contract for multiple years. They would need to hash it out or one has to go given the severity of the situation. The team has no first-round picks for the rest of the decade and only has two second-rounders to build a team.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal will have value via trade, but they could always try to run it back. Injuries ravaged the start of the season for the Suns, so a healthy campaign might have a different result.

