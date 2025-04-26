"Time to blow up the Heat" - NBA fans react to Cavaliers blowing out Miami by 40 points in thumping Game 3 win

Despite being shorthanded, the Cleveland Cavaliers still dominated the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Saturday. All-Star point guard Darius Garland was sidelined due to a left toe injury, but the Cavs won 127-87.

Cleveland holds a 3-0 lead over the Heat and will have a chance to sweep them on Monday.

Following the 40-point blowout loss, fans trolled Miami.

"Time to blow up the Heat," one fan said.

"Tyler (Herro) sure did play some good defense," one fan tweeted.

"Pat Riley you will pay for your crimes," another fan commented.

Cavaliers fans are in high spirits. Some highlighted the team's depth and resilience for winning without Garland.

"With no Garland 😭," a fan said.

"Winning by 40 when missing an All-Star is insane," another person commented.

"Get the brooms out Monday. Just took the life outta these imposters. #Letemknow," one fan wrote.

Cleveland potentially sweeping the Heat is a result that many might have expected. Miami barely made it to the playoffs, finishing with a 37-45 record and 10th in the Eastern Conference..

However, the Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament to grab a postseason berth. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers finished as the No. 1 team in the conference with a 64-18 record.

Additionally, Cleveland was victorious in two of the three regular-season matchups. The game Miami won on Dec. 8 was when they still had Jimmy Butler.

The Cavaliers overcame a quiet game from Donovan Mitchell to take Game 3

In the first two games of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat first-round series, Donovan Mitchell was a scoring machine. He scored 30 points each, helping his team go up 2-0.

However, his performance in Game 3 was uncharacteristic. He finished with only 13 points on a 4 of 14 shooting, along with three rebounds and one assist.

It was the frontcourt trio of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Max Strus who stepped up. Allen recorded 22 points and nine rebounds, Mobley had 19 points and six rebounds and Strus contributed 18 and nine rebounds.

DeAndre Hunter and Ty Jerome also did some heavy lifting, scoring 21 and 13 off the bench. Jerome also flashed his playmaking by registering 11 assists.

