“Time to call it quits big bro” - Isaiah Thomas gets roasted by NBA fans for calling Hornets

Former Boston Celtics standout Isaiah Thomas has been looking for a steady team since the 2019–20 season. After an impressive display in the 2017 playoffs, where he played through the death of her sister as well as a mouth injury, Thomas was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he has struggled to find a long-term home with a team.

After playing 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, 17 for the LA Lakers, and 12 for the Denver Nuggets, Thomas landed with the Washington Wizards. Over 40 games he averaged 12.2 points on a career-high 41.3% from downtown. However, the following season he ended up with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After playing just three games for the Pelicans during the 2020-21 season, Thomas split time between the Lakers, Mavericks, and Hornets for the 2021-22 season. Since then, despite impressive ProAm performances, Thomas has been unable to land a team for himself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a post on social media, he explained that he had recently called the Charlotte Hornets, who he played 17 games for in the 2021-22 season. Despite his desire to compete, the team seemingly wasn't interested in his services. The situation sparked a number of harsh reactions from fans, which you can see below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Thomas' controversial departure from the Boston Celtics

During his time with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas proved that despite being only 5'9, he was truly a giant on the court. After landing with the Celtics for the 2014-15 season, the next two seasons saw Thomas emerge as a true star in the league.

During the 2015-16 season, he improved his points per game average while playing in all 82 games for the team. The following season, he posted a career-high 28.9 points per game on an impressive 46.3% from the field. When it came time for the playoffs, Thomas refused to let the Celtics get eliminated in the first round again.

After learning the day before the start of the playoffs that his younger sister was killed in a car accident, Thomas remained committed to the team. Rather than taking some time away from the game, he erupted with a 33-point performance in Game 1, before leading the team to a 4-2 series win.

After then flying cross country for his sister's funeral, he returned in a big way for the team's second-round series against the Washington Wizards. There, he again helped the team advance in the playoffs despite an accidental elbow knocking out a tooth that required surgery.

Despite leading the team to its first Western Conference Finals berth since the 2012 season, the front office parted ways with Thomas that offseason in a shocking trade. Since then, he has been unable to land with a team long-term.