“Time to choke again”: Jaylen Brown’s gallant declaration amid Warriors blowout win leaves NBA fans in splits

Jaylen Brown claimed that the Boston Celtics' time is now after Boston blew out the Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday. He isn't to blame for thinking this way. The Celtics are an NBA-best 48-12, and after beating the 2022 world champs Warriors in a 52-point blowout, Brown's spirits are surely going to be at their peak.

However, NBA fans on social media aren't convinced by Brown's sentiments. The Celtics are notorious for being dominant in the regular season only to flop in the playoffs. Despite making multiple deep playoff runs with Brown and Jayson Tatum paving the way, Boston never won the gold. Because of this factor, some fans made fun of Brown's statement. Although, some think otherwise.

Here's what some fans had to say on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your time to choke again."

Expand Tweet

"That means they are losing. Man has never been right."

Expand Tweet

"Dude says this every single year 💀 "

Expand Tweet

"No Embiid, Knicks missing 3 starters, Westbrook broken hand, I would say the coast is clear."

Expand Tweet

"He right it the Celtics time 🍀😤 "

Expand Tweet

"Who stopping us?"

Expand Tweet

"They better win that ring this year or the fraud allegations won’t ever go away."

Expand Tweet

"U better win it all this year buddy."

Expand Tweet

Celtics vs. Warriors recap: Jaylen Brown leads Boston to a dominant victory

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics came up with an impressive 52-point victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. JB led the Celtics with 29 points, three rebounds and three assists in only 22 minutes of play.

Jayson Tatum stayed a bit longer on the court with 25 minutes. He had similar numbers to Brown's with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Golden State didn't have an answer to match Boston's energy. Warriors star Steph Curry had an off night with four points and three assists. This was the third time this season that Curry didn't score in double figures. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts and only made two out of 13 shots. Coach Steve Kerr ultimately benched him and Curry clocked in for only 17 minutes.

After pulling off a dominant victory, the Boston Celtics have lots of momentum heading into their Tuesday matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Donovan Mitchell potentially missing the game due to knee soreness, the Celtics could push their win streak to 12 wins.