The Golden State Warriors have struggled all season, and experts have started to write them out of the playoff picture. With the midway point of the season passed, the pressure has doubled, and the Warriors need to solve their problems to play in the postseason.

The Warriors (21-25), who are 12th in the West standings, suffered another loss Saturday. At the Atlanta Hawks, the team wasn't able to help their All-Star guard. Although Steph Curry finished with 60 points, six rebounds and four assists, the team still lost 141-134 in overtime to Trae Young, who had 35 points, and Atlanta.

According to Basketball Reference, the 2022 champions have a 26.6% chance of making the postseason. That makes the Warriors rank among some of the bottom teams.

Right after them, the Utah Jazz (24-26) are projected to have a 5.0% chance. The teams that are ranked below Utah and Golden State – the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs – all have a zero percent chance of making the playoffs.

The season isn't close to being over, and the Warriors still have a chance to improve. According to reports, the team is looking to make moves in the trade deadline that could positively impact its playoff hopes.

Golden State Warriors reached out to the Chicago Bulls

The Golden State Warriors have been in the trade discussions since they started struggling this season. Many reports have said that they could add a big man, but that hasn't panned out. The team hasn't executed any trade despite the rumors. Now, the team is linked to the Chicago Bulls for a potential trade.

The Warriors have reportedly reached out to the Bulls and inquired about the availability and the asking price for Alex Caruso. He isn't the big man that the team needs, but his two-way talent could be useful.

Chicago (23-27), which is ninth in the East, is chasing a playoff spot in the East. They could have a better shot at making the postseason. However, with the recent news that All-Star Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending foot surgery, the team's plans could change.

The Bulls are now without the other half of their All-Star duo. That could urge them to blow it up and go a different path, which could benefit the Warriors, who could have a better shot at trading for Caruso.

