"Time to get a $30 million house next to Bron" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic sulking in $15 million Dallas home following Lakers trade

Superstar guard Luka Doncic was unexpectedly traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers over the weekend. A day later, a report emerged that he recently purchased a pricey Dallas home. The news stirred up mixed NBA fan reactions, with some expressing sympathy for Doncic, while others were unmoved.

On Sunday, Dallas finalized what many consider the most shocking move in NBA history by shipping Doncic to LA in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. The move landed the Mavericks aging superstar big man Anthony Davis. Nevertheless, many couldn't come to grips with the franchise voluntarily trading a top-tier superstar entering his prime.

Dallas fans' frustration was fueled by follow-up reports indicating that Doncic was unaware a deal was coming and never requested a trade. On Monday, their discontent was further exacerbated when former Maverick Chandler Parsons reported that the five-time All-Star recently purchased a $15 million house in Dallas.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Parsons, Doncic, who played his first six and a half seasons with the Mavericks, was so caught off guard by the deal that he was left in tears.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This dude just bought a $15 million house; just closed it last week in Dallas," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back." "Apparently, he cried when he found out (he was traded). This is your everything who took you to the (NBA Finals) last year? I just find it extreme BS."

Expand Tweet

Following Parsons' revelation, countless fans on X/Twitter piled on Dallas and the organization's general manager, Nico Harrison.

"NICO DID OUR GUY DIRTY," @LakersLead said.

"No free agent is going to want to sign there ever again," @ThomasBuckets78 wrote.

"I'm not even a Dallas Mavericks fan, and this somehow pisses me off," @WayOfRoy said.

"Nico will never see heaven," @MavsMuse wrote.

However, others displayed little pity for Luka Doncic. Some asserted that the 2024 NBA scoring champion's reported weight issues were to blame for him getting traded.

"Should've done a little more cardio and played a little more defense," @RudyGalan_ said.

Meanwhile, others noted that Doncic, who is in the third year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract, can easily afford another home in LA.

"Time to get a $30 million house next to (Le)Bron (James)," @AdamRose_RE wrote.

"Cool. Sorry, bro, I think fatty is rich enough to buy another house while he sells that," @Giannis_An344 said.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Injury Update: Massive development in ex-Mavericks superstar's status as Lakers debut lingers

Chandler Parsons says Mavericks should rethink "loyalty" slogan following Luka Doncic trade

While critiquing Dallas, Chandler Parsons noted that the franchise prides itself on loyalty after rostering Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki for his entire 21-year career. However, according to the ex-nine-year NBA veteran, the organization should rethink its motto after trading Luka Doncic.

"There's a statue outside of American Airlines Center that says, 'Loyalty doesn't fade' on Dirk's statue," Parsons said. "You better figure out a different slogan because there is zero loyalty in that front office."

Expand Tweet

Given the overwhelmingly negative discourse surrounding the Doncic trade, Dallas will likely be one of the most loathed franchises for years. However, it's unclear if the risky move will hinder the team's ability to attract high-level talent in the future.

Also Read: "He can return as conquering hero" - Jason Whitlock predicts Mark Cuban reclaiming Mavericks majority ownership after Luka Doncic trade chaos

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback