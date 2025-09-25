"Time for retirement" - NBA fans react to $60 million New York Knicks big man's uncertainty about playing back-to-backs

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is healthy and ready for the 2025-26 season, but his playing time might be limited due to past health concerns. Ahead of the new season, he expressed the possibility of sitting out one half of back-to-back games to manage his health.&quot;Mitchell Robinson says he's not sure about playing on back-to-backs and he'll let the medical staff handle that,&quot; Knicks insider Kristian Winfield tweeted.Fans on social media reacted to the report. A fan on X joked that he should retire.&quot;Time for retirement.&quot;emad @ehsmadafLINK@UnderdogNBA @Krisplashed Time for retirementOther fans weren't pleased with the report.Lock in with Wiz @lockinwithWizLINK@UnderdogNBA @Krisplashed Bros uncertain if he wants to show up to work every dayDom @DomEvensonLINK@UnderdogNBA @Krisplashed soft. getting paid millions of dollars to stay in shape. would release him with this attitudeGame7rock @Game7rockMLBLINK@UnderdogNBA @Krisplashed Leave basketball before basketball leaves youAnother fan called on the Knicks to trade him.Freddy Tiffany @HiimDuncanLINK@UnderdogNBA @Krisplashed TRADE HIMMMMMMMRobinson's role with the New York is uncertain, and he's competing for a starting spot after a successful run in the Eastern Conference Finals. The team believes Robinson's defensive skills, particularly his rim protection, have made him a strong candidate for the starting lineup, potentially allowing Karl-Anthony Towns to shift to power forward.Regardless of his role, Robinson is willing to adapt and fulfill whatever responsibilities are asked of him. This flexibility is crucial as he enters the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, which expires at the end of the season.What’s next for Mitchell Robinson and New York Knicks?Robinson missed a lot of time last season due to foot/ankle surgeries. However, when he returned, the Knicks saw the impact he offered in rim protection, defensive anchor and rebounding. The challenge will be managing his minutes and load so he can stay available.Mitchell Robinson (23) has the ball defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn ImagesHe’s in the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal. That gives the New York leverage but also forces decisions, and depending on his performance and health, he may be eligible for an extension, which is rumored to be up to about four years, $89 million.With Karl-Anthony Towns as a stretch big/forward, Robinson can provide traditional center defense and rebounding. When both are healthy, the frontcourt has a killer defensive upside. Coach Mike Brown seems interested in a deeper rotation (9-10 players) rather than the very short rotation of past seasons, and that could help in balancing his minutes.