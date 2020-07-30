"Time will catch up with LeBron James" Stephen A Smith believes this year is the NBA legend's best chance to win another championship

The wait is almost over. The NBA 2019/20 campaign officially restarts tonight with the scrimmage matches coming to an end. Heavyweights LA Lakers led by the prolific LeBron James and LA Clippers will go head to head in the first game. Both the LA teams go in the tournament being held in the NBA bubble as heavy favourites. Both teams are laden with superstars, some of them looking to win their first NBA championship.

Stephen A Smith and Charles Barkley have an intense discussion about the MVP race and LeBron James’ chance to win the NBA championship

Former NBA MVP Charles Barkley made an appearance on the ESPN show ‘Get Up’ recently. He spoke to eminent media personality Stephen A Smith about a variety of topics. However, the emphasis was on the question that is this year LeBron James’ best chance to win another NBA championship in his career. Both Barkley and Stephen A Smith weighed in with their thoughts. Charles Barkley was quoted saying

"Oh no, I think he is gonna have another chance. They have Anthony Davis, so they are going to be one of the 2-3 best teams in the next five years. But the Clippers and the Bucks- those are the present danger. These are the three best teams"

After hearing Barkley make his case, Stephen A echoed his thoughts on the subject

"I’m gonna say this is LeBron’s best chance in LA. Here’s why- Neither Clippers nor the Bucks have players who have won a championship, except for Kawhi Leonard. If they win the championship, go through the terrain, it makes them tougher to beat. Time will catch up with LeBron James, and these dudes are younger. The best chance to upend them is to stop them from winning this year."

The conversation then switched to this season’s MVP race between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo and who deserved the accolade more. Charles Barkley made a case for Giannis Antetokoumpo by mentioning the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA and he is putting up historical stats while averaging less than 30 minutes every game.

Also read: NBA Bubble Update: Anthony Davis dons Kareem goggles at practice, Michael Porter Jr. promotes Coronavirus conspiracy theory

Advertisement

Stephen A Smith was quick to retort by claiming that Giannis plays in a weaker Eastern conference where rivals have had to make an adjustment to their rosters this year due to various issues. He also mentioned LeBron James leading the league in assists and being an extraordinary facilitator for Anthony Davis.

Both Giannis’ Bucks and LeBron James’ Lakers are in the hunt for the NBA championship. The Bucks will have their task cut out in a comparatively easier eastern conference while LeBron James and the Lakers will have to go through the test of the city rivals LA Clippers before booking a berth in the NBA finals.

Also read: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers - 5 Player battles that will decide the game