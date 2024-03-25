Timeline of Mark Cuban's Twitter beef with Conservative author

Mark Cuban is one of the most outspoken owners in North American sports. He previously got into a Twitter back-and-forth with Indian-American conservative Dinesh D’Souza. The conservative author is a documentary filmmaker who makes moves based on conspiracy theories.

The beef between the two traces back to 2020.

Cuban tweeted out an observation when the black rights matter movement was at its peak. He criticized the media’s portrayal of the movement and was proud to stand with his athletes in working for civil rights.

D’Souza replied to Cuban's post, asking people to not trust his opinion.

Recently, D’Souza shared a TikTok of a transgender man and Universal Studios employee voicing frustration about their treatment. The person in the video also expresses frustration about minimum wage policies in the United States.

D'Souza shared the video and urged Cuban to contact the person, saying that he could talk to the disgruntled employees and potentially hire them to diversify Cuban's corporate workforce.

Cuban then shot back at D’Souza. He said he had more respect for the person in the video than he did for D’Souza. He also said he admired the work effort of the disgruntled employee.

D'Souza accused Cuban of virtue signaling and claimed his stances on diversity were just "all talk." Cuban did not respond.

Mark Cuban backs Biden even if he were dying

According to a Forbes article, Mark Cuban recently made it known he is endorsing Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

He told Bloomberg that he would vote for Biden even if he was dying. He said Biden would get his vote even though he was “on his last rites.”

Mark Cuban supported Biden in his previous campaign. He did not mount a ton of public support but was open about who he voted for.

Cuban was adamant about supporting Biden over Donald Trump. Cuban has stated that he is a registered Republican, though.

He voted for Nikki Haley in the primary to oppose Donald Trump. Trump won the primaries by a landslide, and Haley has canceled her campaign. Mark Cuban stated that he would back Biden in the general election.