Timothée Chalamet ditches Met Gala date with Kylie Jenner to watch Knicks’ wild comeback win

While his girlfriend Kylie Jenner stunned at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, Timothée Chalamet ditched the event to watch the New York Knicks' wild comeback win against the Boston Celtics. Chalamet, a noted Knicks fan, took to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on his iPad.
Similar to every other Knicks fan, Timothée Chalamet also went through the emotions of the roller coaster win, posting his reactions several times on Instagram.
"s**ting myself this game is insane," Chalamet wrote in a now-deleted IG story.
He summed up his emotions after the Knicks pulled off the 108-105 overtime win after being down 20 halfway through the third quarter.
"shaking. What a win," Chalamet wrote in a now-deleted IG story.
As a native New Yorker, Timothée Chalamet is a long-time Knicks super-fan. In a previous interview with GQ, the actor revealed that his first major splurge was on Knicks tickets after he earned his first major paycheck from a commercial he did for Disney in 2010.
Chalamet has also been spotted in many Knicks games over the years and may make an appearance with Kylie Jenner at Madison Square Garden later in the ongoing series when they host the Celtics for Games 4 and 5.
Jalen Brunson shares message that helped Knicks comeback from 20-point deficit
Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks' victory charge on Monday with 29 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while OG Anunoby also added 29 points. During the post-game interview, Brunson shared the simple message that the team held onto to come back from the 20-point deficit.
"We told each other just keep believing. Just keep fighting, sticking together, and keep chipping away," Brunson said. "There wasn’t going to be a 20-point shot where we can just come back. We’ve got to keep chipping away possession by possession. Just find a way to keep getting stops and making plays offensively as well."
Further on in the interview, the star guard also pointed out Josh Hart for helping spark the team's comeback run.
With the win, the third-seed New York Knicks stole the home-court advantage from the second-seed Boston Celtics for the second-round series. They will look to replicate the success in Game 2 on Wednesday.
