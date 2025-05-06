Timothée Chalamet ditches Met Gala date with Kylie Jenner to watch Knicks’ wild comeback win

While his girlfriend Kylie Jenner stunned at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, Timothée Chalamet ditched the event to watch the New York Knicks' wild comeback win against the Boston Celtics. Chalamet, a noted Knicks fan, took to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on his iPad.

Ad

Chalamet ditches Met Gala date with Kylie to watch Knicks’ wild comeback win (Image: @tchalamet IG)

Similar to every other Knicks fan, Timothée Chalamet also went through the emotions of the roller coaster win, posting his reactions several times on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"s**ting myself this game is insane," Chalamet wrote in a now-deleted IG story.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He summed up his emotions after the Knicks pulled off the 108-105 overtime win after being down 20 halfway through the third quarter.

"shaking. What a win," Chalamet wrote in a now-deleted IG story.

Ad

As a native New Yorker, Timothée Chalamet is a long-time Knicks super-fan. In a previous interview with GQ, the actor revealed that his first major splurge was on Knicks tickets after he earned his first major paycheck from a commercial he did for Disney in 2010.

Chalamet has also been spotted in many Knicks games over the years and may make an appearance with Kylie Jenner at Madison Square Garden later in the ongoing series when they host the Celtics for Games 4 and 5.

Ad

Jalen Brunson shares message that helped Knicks comeback from 20-point deficit

Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks' victory charge on Monday with 29 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while OG Anunoby also added 29 points. During the post-game interview, Brunson shared the simple message that the team held onto to come back from the 20-point deficit.

"We told each other just keep believing. Just keep fighting, sticking together, and keep chipping away," Brunson said. "There wasn’t going to be a 20-point shot where we can just come back. We’ve got to keep chipping away possession by possession. Just find a way to keep getting stops and making plays offensively as well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further on in the interview, the star guard also pointed out Josh Hart for helping spark the team's comeback run.

With the win, the third-seed New York Knicks stole the home-court advantage from the second-seed Boston Celtics for the second-round series. They will look to replicate the success in Game 2 on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More