"Tired of doing the same thing": League in trouble as Victor Wembanyama is already bored and says he has no problem playing anywhere

Victor Wembanyama had a rousing debut in front of San Antonio Spurs fans who had been heavily anticipating his first game at Frost Bank Center. The French phenom had another spectacular game following his terrific performance against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Wembanyama played just 23 minutes and showed why he was considered by many to be a generational talent. For a fan base that was spoiled by David Robinson and Tim Duncan, they couldn’t stop cheering for the No. 1 pick of this year’s draft.

“Wemby” anchored the Spurs on both ends of the floor. He displayed his never-before-seen blend of size, mobility, coordination and skills. The rookie was a factor anywhere he was on the court. When asked after the game if he prefers to play at a certain position, he responded:

“Not really. I get tired of doing the same thing.”

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich started the game with two centers in the lineup. He had Victor Wembanyama line up alongside Charles Bassey. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman, however, played like a safety while it was the 6-foot-9 Bassey who manned the middle.

The Miami Heat tried switching Wembanyama on smaller perimeter players outside the paint. For the most part, he had no problem containing his opponents and still protecting the rim.

It was in defense that Popovich wanted the rookie to make his biggest contribution. Here’s what Victor Wembanyama had to say about his play on that end of the floor:

“I’m still learning to do some things defensively. Defending the pin-downs, for example. I’m really learning a lot and I’m trying to expand my tools on defense.”

The Spurs had a formidable frontline for the most part of the game. They had Wembanyama, Bassey and the 6-foot-9 Jeremy Sochan. Surprisingly, San Antonio was killed on the boards 50-35 by the Miami Heat. The Spurs have to improve on that end to be a better team this season than their last campaign.

Victor Wembanyama acknowledged how the team has to do better in different aspects as a unit:

“I think we’re on the right path. We still got a lot to learn about ourselves and also about our teammates. Personally, I’m trying to apply what the coach says. I’m learning lots of new stuff. I think it’s going down to our individual sacrifices.”

Victor Wembanyama could sit out in the San Antonio Spurs game against the Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama had back-to-back superb preseason games. He wowed fans in Oklahoma on Monday and did the same thing in San Antonio tonight. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who started the trend of resting superstars, could keep the rookie sidelined on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio had two other centers that didn’t play against the Heat. Khem Birch and Charles Bediako are likely to see extended playing time. Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili might also have more minutes in the Rockets game.