"To be able to go from where he started, to be able to work for Louis Vuitton, and Nike...it does so much for our youth" - LeBron James reflects on late Virgil Abloh's legacy and impact on society

LeBron James is one of the most popular athletes in the world, and hence, naturally shares connections with celebrities from the world of entertainment and fashion. James shared a friendship with Virgil Abloh, the talented designer who unfortunately lost his battle with cancer recently.

After the game against the Detroit Pistons, LeBron James spoke about Abloh's influence and the legacy he has left behind. He said:

“To see the guy like Virgil to break the barrier. To be able to go from where he started, to be able to work for Louis Vuitton, and Nike, and all these unbelievable companies as a black man, it does so much for our youth.”

LeBron James' LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis also had kind words for the late Abloh, as the power forward highlighted the work the designer did for his native city of Chicago. Davis said:

“Being from Chicago, how much he’s done for the city. He’s touched so many lives in the black community."

Virgil Abloh served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, and also worked as a Disk Jockey and visual artist.

LeBron James shines in LA Lakers' win over Detroit Pistons

The LA Lakers inflicted a 110-106 loss upon the Detroit Pistons in their most recent game, moving to a .500 record. LeBron James was the star of the show, as he scored 33 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists. He was well assisted by Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, who finished the night with 25 and 24 points, respectively.

The LA Lakers shot well from the field, converting 50% of their attempts. Their 3-point shooting was subpar, but they managed to mask that with their defense, as the Purple and Gold finished the game with 11 steals and 8 blocks. They were able to withstand a 32-point effort from Jerami Grant, who single-handedly carried his team to within touching distance of a shocking win.

LeBron James' superb form in his last 3 outings comes as a huge relief for the LA Lakers, who have been severely underwhelming this season. James is averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds, and close to 7 assists per game, and his form will be pivotal to the Lakers' target of raising banner no. 18 this season.

