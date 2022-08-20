“To change that perception... He has to show up and deliver like the superstar he has been in the past” - NBA analyst on what 5x All-Star needs to do next season to earn the trust of his team 

Despite all the talent and skill Kyrie Irving has, the Brooklyn Nets star has become an unreliable asset. Irving, 29, is in his prime right now. However, his unavailability over the past three seasons with the Nets saw his market fall this offseason.

The LA Lakers were the only team showing significant interest in trading for him this offseason. They are in a difficult situation with Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract, which led to them being active in the Irving sweepstakes.

Stein says Brooklyn isn’t interested in a deal centered on draft picks. That would eliminate the Lakers, who are the only rumored suitor as of now. The Nets want “win-now talent” in any trade involving Kyrie Irving per @TheSteinLine Stein says Brooklyn isn’t interested in a deal centered on draft picks. That would eliminate the Lakers, who are the only rumored suitor as of now. The Nets want “win-now talent” in any trade involving Kyrie Irving per @TheSteinLine.Stein says Brooklyn isn’t interested in a deal centered on draft picks. That would eliminate the Lakers, who are the only rumored suitor as of now.

On his show, ESPN's Nick Friedell suggested that the five-time All-Star will have to play like the superstar he has been in the past.

"The rest of the league is waiting to see how he responds," said Friedell on NBA Today. "And if he really wants to lock in as a member of a team that potentially could still win at a high level. When you think of Kyrie's legacy right now, you think of the shot he hit in Game 7 with the Cavs, one of the best ever in the history of the game.

"The team and organization, they don't trust him. And that trust has eroded over time."



(via Nick Friedell on Kyrie and Nets:"The team and organization, they don't trust him. And that trust has eroded over time."(via @NickFriedell Nick Friedell on Kyrie and Nets:"The team and organization, they don't trust him. And that trust has eroded over time."(via @NickFriedell) https://t.co/RqgSW9ydJe

Friedell added:

"And then one area is, (he is) an incredibly talented guard, who you're never sure you can trust night to night. And in order to change that perception, he has to show up and deliver like the superstar that he has been in the past."

Kyrie Irving was at his lethal best during his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2014 and 2017. He formed one of the NBA's deadliest duos alongside LeBron James, helping the Cavs reach three NBA Finals on the trot.

They won the championship once in 2016, when he hit one of the most clutch shots of his career from deep over Steph Curry in Game 7.

Kyrie Irving was putting on a show in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA FinalsUnbelievable performance Kyrie Irving was putting on a show in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA FinalsUnbelievable performance🔥https://t.co/5gPPIMHUAY

Irving's presence on the court proved decisive in that championship win. His absence due to injury in 2015 played a part in the Cavs' loss to the Warriors in six games.

There have been glimpses of that version of Kyrie over the last three seasons. However, due to him missing games consistently, his impact hasn't been that solid compared to his days with Cleveland.

If Kyrie Irving plays maximum games next season, he will have a golden opportunity to remind the league of his superstar-caliber potential.

Kyrie Irving is invested in playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season

Speculation continues to grow about Kyrie Irving's future with the LA Lakers pushing for a deal. However, the five-time NBA All-Star is invested in playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Irving believes having a solid 2022-23 campaign could help him earn the long-term contract he is looking for.

Here's what Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up show:

"I think Kyrie is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year. Obviously, there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path going forward to get the contact he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season."

The Brooklyn Nets still hold the cards to Irving's future with the team. Multiple reports in the past have suggested that they will move the former champion if Kevin Durant gets traded.

According to Nick Friedell, with the LA Lakers willing to offer their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the Nets could revisit the Irving-for-Westbrook trade down the line.

