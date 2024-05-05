"To have a duplicate clone of myself": Nikola Jokic jokes about his plan to tackle Timberwolves big man trio after Game 1 struggles 

Nikola Jokic has been arguably the most unguardable player in the NBA over the past few years. He's only improved in the playoffs. However, for the first time amid his MVP-caliber prime, Jokic didn't seem as comfortable during the Nuggets' Game Western Conference semis Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

Jokic put up solid numbers, which would earn praise all around for majority of his rivals, tallying 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. But he shot only 44.0%, way below his averages and took nine 3-point attempts, which is above his usual tally. Jokic seemed rushed as Minnesota had three different looks to throw at him, barely giving the two-time MVP any space to operate.

Jokic acknowledged the T'Wolves' efficient coverage and joked about cloning himself to deal with the issue, saying (via NBA reporter Michael Scotto):

"To have duplicate clone of myself and then I can be fresh when they sub another guy and I'm gonna be fresh."

The Timberwolves have the unique luxury of playing three centers who can stay on the floor, including DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert, All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 6th Man of the Year Naz Reid. Minnesota moved away from doubling Jokic aggressively, neutralizing his supporting cast and forcing him to play through a tough one-on-one coverage with one of the bigs waiting on the help side at all times.

That took away Nikola Jokic's scoring opportunities at the rim and the insured play of Aaron Gordon's lob on a baseline cut.

Nuggets need more from Nikola Jokic's supporting cast

The NBA playoffs are about realizing that every series is not meant for the best player to thrive. In the Nuggets' case against the Timberwolves, Minnesota seems to have an answer to the Nikola Jokic threat. While they may not stop him from scoring big, they can assure it's a rushed and inefficient effort that won't lead to a win.

With three bigs in the rotation and a lengthy wing defender like Jaden McDaniels, the Timberwolves boast the best coverage for Jokic. With that being the case, the Nuggets will need more out of Jamal Murray and the rest of the group. In Saturday's series opener, Murray finished with only 17 points and four assists, shooting 42.9%.

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting. The rest of the players scored in single digits. With little to no impact from the other seven players in rotation, Jokic was forced to make plays on nearly every possession. His passing lanes were cut with single coverages, and he had to get past two big bodies to score.

He kept at it for a stretch, but that wasn't the answer to the Nuggets' woes. If the others can up their game, that can ease the pressure on Nikola Jokic significantly, allowing him to play better and stretch the Timberwolves' defense.