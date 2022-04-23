“To get a cosign from LeBron James honestly meant the world to me” - Josiah Johnson on getting followed by his favorite player on Twitter

Media personality Josiah Johnson is over the moon after getting a 'cosign' from his favorite NBA player LeBron James.

James is the most followed NBA player on Twitter with 51.1 million followers. He follows 183 accounts on the platform, which include Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, former and current teammates, athletes from other sports and media personalities.

One of the media personalities is Johnson, the undisputed king of Twitter jokes and memes about the NBA. He's the son of five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson. Josiah also co-hosts two popular podcasts: "Outta Pocket" on Wave.tv and "No Chill Podcast" with Gilbert Arenas on fubo Sports.

Israel Stagman @israelstag "How Josiah Johnson Became the King of N.B.A. Twitter Jokes" by Alanis Thames via NYT nytimes.com/2021/11/18/spo… "How Josiah Johnson Became the King of N.B.A. Twitter Jokes" by Alanis Thames via NYT nytimes.com/2021/11/18/spo…

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Johnson explained how James helped him gain more followers on Twitter. After getting noticed for his funny sports memes in 2019, Josiah' Johnson's fanbase grew, and he was followed by his favorite NBA player last year. He said:

"To get a cosign from LeBron James honestly meant the world to me. I'll never forget it. Throw like a Josiah holiday party for me. I probably will take off work for the rest of my life just in celebration of it."

The instant attention that came from "The King" following him on Twitter brought Johnson 9,000 new followers. More and more NBA players, as well as other athletes and sports personalities, have become fans of Josiah. Now, he has more than 230,000 followers on Twitter.

LeBron James spending more time on Twitter during 2022 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James is back at home and is on vacation during the 2022 NBA Playoffs after a disappointing season with the LA Lakers. James missed the postseason for just the fourth time in his career, second time in the last four years.

Due to his unexpected free time, "The King" has been on Twitter and giving his comments on the NBA Playoffs. However, he seems to have been jinxing teams and players since the play-in tournament.

The four-time NBA champion named Tyronn Lue the best active coach in the league, but the LA Clippers were eliminated in the play-in tournament. James also seemed to jinx the Brooklyn Nets twice before Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered the same fate in their Game 3 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

SB Nation @SBNation The Timberwolves were up by 26 points



Then LeBron tweeted about the team.



A 37-12 fourth quarter later and the Grizzlies won. LeJinx The Timberwolves were up by 26 pointsThen LeBron tweeted about the team.A 37-12 fourth quarter later and the Grizzlies won. LeJinx https://t.co/eNKYcK6Nbs

Despite some of his fun Tweets during the NBA Playoffs, James seems to be missing the experience and atmosphere of the postseason. He has made a promise to make the playoffs for the rest of his career.

"I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s**t HURT. Ok back to watching these games," James wrote.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

James will surely get a lot of flak for his latest tweet, especially if the LA Lakers disappoint once again next season. Earlier this season, James made his now infamous and deleted "keep the same energy" tweet. His critics have used it against him towards the end of the season.

Edited by Bhargav