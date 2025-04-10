"To get out of jail" - NBA insider urges Suns' to trade Kevin Durant for rebuild amid failed superteam experiment

Brian Windhorst had scathing words for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The NBA insider appeared on ESPN's "First Take" to discuss the disappointing season and their failed superteam experiment.

Windhorst got candid about the Suns' limited options and what paths they could take to unbind themselves from their roster. The rant arrived at the suggestion of trading Durant to maintain some flexibility moving forward.

"The Phoenix Suns have a reality that I don't even think they understand yet," Windhorst said.

Windhorst believes there's a reckoning coming for Phoenix given its roster cap and limited trade flexibility. He noted the Suns' payroll that "with taxes is $400,000,000," which is the largest collective salary the league has ever seen but also a huge amount of money poured into an unsuccessful team.

Windhorst also explained how Phoenix can't alleviate its roster constraints through the draft because it traded the rights to nearly every one of its picks over the next few years when they acquired Durant and Bradley Beal.

He concluded that the team may have to trade Durant, who's on a four-year $194,000,000 contract and will earn close to $55,000,000 next season, if they don't want to be stuck paying the roster that can't contend.

"They're going to have to seriously consider trading Kevin Durant for flexibility ... to get out of jail," Windhorst said.

Windhorst added that this is something more common in today's NBA, as teams take desperate measures to stay flexible under a harsh collective bargaining agreement.

Kevin Durant becomes ineligible for All-NBA honors as he falls short of 65-game requirement

Kevin Durant has maintained remarkable production in his 17th season. The former MVP and two-time NBA champion has been a reliable source of offense for the struggling Phoenix Suns, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

However, after missing the Suns' matchup versus the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, he became ineligible for All-NBA honors and season awards. This is due to the league's rule that requires players to be active in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible, which they implemented before the start of last season.

Durant has played in 62 games this campaign, with only two games left on the Phoenix's schedule. He hasn't been active since the Suns hosted the Rockets on March 30, missing the last five games with an ankle injury.

With Phoenix eliminated from playoff contention, it remains to be seen if Durant will return before the end of the regular season.

