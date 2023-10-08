"To get my name untouchable" - Tyler Herro drops massive bombshell about Miami Heat's involvement in Damian Lillard trade

Tyler Herro had a 2023 offseason where the Miami Heat guard became a trade rumor staple. Safe to say, the whirlwind summer has played its part in the former Sixth Man of the Year's mindset ahead of the 2023-24 season.

After a hand injury saw him miss most of the playoffs last season, Herro is determined to make a case for himself as his team's untradeable asset. That's tespecially after he was a constant name in the Damian Lillard-to-the-Heat rumors, which finally ended with the guard moving to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade.

Speaking to The Miami Herald's Anthony Craig, the 23-year-old Herro outlined his goal for the new season:

“Honestly, my goal this year is to get my name untouchable. That's my goal. At the end of this season, they won't want to trade me. That's my goal.”

Moreover Herro also added that he did not request a trade this summer during the Lillard saga because the Heat told him the deal would not be happening. Ahead of his fifth season, the guard was also mentioned in trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant.

With the Heat making it clear that the team's star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were untouchable in trade talks, the focus was solely on Tyler Herro. He wad looked at as a player who could be packaged either with draft capital or a couple of role players.

Tyler Herro determined to make an impact in 2023-24 season

In the same interview, Tyler Herro opined that he was right there with the young players pegged to make a massive impact in the new season.

His tone oozed determination as he feels he has what it takes to make his case as a reliable player.

“If you look around the league, I’m right there with every young guy that they say is the next thing or whatever it is… I know my value, I know I’m one of them and I don’t need to say it. I’ll show you.”

Before going down with an injury, the talented guard averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 67 regular season games.

He played just one game in the playoffs and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, as the Heat were outplayed by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro comes into the new season with a point to prove. Only time will tell if he can be a difference-maker in the Heat's title run in 2024.