"To be honest, I think I dress better in the cold" - 3x All-Star gives hilarious answer when asked about moving to a small market NBA team

One of the biggest trades to go down this NBA offseason was that of Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers introduced three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on September 14. During Mitchell's introduction, The Athletic's Jason Lloyd asked Mitchell about moving from one small-market team in a cold city to another.

"I love the cold, so that's not a problem. ... To be honest, I think I dress better in the cold," Mitchell said.

"But honestly, it's not about market size for me. Honestly, like I said, it's about winning basketball. All the other off-the-court stuff will take care of itself when you win games, no matter where you are. That's first and foremost for me."

Mitchell also said what he looks forward to in Cleveland besides playing for the Cavaliers.

"Not only do we have a great group, great team and great organization, but I can go watch some baseball and football games," Mitchell said. "I know a few guys on both teams. So, it'd be good to get around, see things and have fun."

The Cavaliers got Mitchell after talks between the Utah Jazz, Mitchell's former team, and the New York Knicks fell through. The Jazz acquired three first-round picks and two pick-swaps, along with Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Colin Sexton.

Mitchell's addition to the Cavaliers makes them a formidable team in the East. The young core is spearheaded by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They are adding an All-Star combo-guard, who has averaged 23.9 points per game in his career.

The Utah Jazz join NBA's tank-athon

Victor Wembanyama is the star to watch out for in the 2023 NBA draft.

With Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell gone, the Utah Jazz have joined what is colloquially called a "Tank-athon." Tanking is a race to the bottom during the season to boost the team's chances of landing a high draft pick.

The Jazz join the Spurs, Thunder and Kings in the "Tank-athon." These teams are looking to finish at the bottom to grab the top prospects of the 2023 NBA draft. The most notable of these prospects is Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

Although listed at seven-foot-three, Wembanyama is a Yao Ming-sized power forward with guard-like skills. He can shoot off the dribble, spot-up and play with his back to the basket in the low post.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



Tanking szn will be crazy Tanking szn will be crazy 🔥https://t.co/1eOXwhY9Ex

On the defensive end of the floor, he's an elite shot-blocker due to his wingspan of eight feet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far