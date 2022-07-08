"To have Kevin Durant and win a championship, you need your great players that you still have" - NBA analyst explains why the trade market for Kevin Durant is slow

Kevin Durant is the biggest name available on the trade market this offseason. However, the market for Durant is slowing down due to the steep price the Brooklyn Nets have put on their superstar.

An NBA analyst further explained why the KD trade market is very slow at the moment. On the latest episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, Chris Broussard and Rob Parket discussed possible trades for Durant.

Broussard pointed out a couple of reasons why teams might be reluctant to part ways with their players and assets. The first reason is KD's age and injury history. He said:

"Kevin Durant is gonna be 34 years old in September. He has only played 90 games in the last three years. That's few than Kyrie (Irving) played."

The second reason, according to Broussard, is teams acquiring Durant are expecting to win a championship. However, it would be difficult to achieve if they traded their best players for the two-time champion.

"If you get Kevin Durant, you're trying to win a championship. But to have Kevin Durant and win a championship, you need your great players that you still have.

"If Miami gives up Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler then brings on Kevin Durant, you're good but you're not a championship team."

The Minnesota Timberwolves were reportedly one of the teams that showed interest in acquiring Durant. However, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports noted that the Timberwolves rejected an absurd offer by the Brooklyn Nets. They wanted Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and four draft picks.

Goodwill said on "The Posted Up" podcast with Chris Haynes:

"Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said, 'We want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want the Ant Man, and we want four draft picks.'"

Minnesota ended up trading for Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. They parted ways with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler. The Timberwolves also sent their 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap.

Which teams are linked to Kevin Durant?

KD of the Brooklyn Nets requested a trade this offseason.

In addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves, several teams were linked with KD. The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors all showed interest. The defending champions were open to reuniting with Durant, but a deal is highly unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, the Heat and Suns are not open to parting ways with their big-name superstars. The Raptors are also reluctant to include Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in the trade package for the Nets superstar.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst had the perfect analogy for the KD trade market. He said:

"Teams are not trying to outbid each other. It doesn't make sense for them to sell their house to buy a car, even though the car is a Lamborghini like Kevin Durant."

