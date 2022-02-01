"To have those notes to refer to is pretty cool" - Stephen Silas using notes from Steph Curry's rookie season to improve Jalen Green's game

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has been using the notes he made on Steph Curry dating back to the latter's rookie season in the league. Silas is now using those notes to help young star Jalen Green. Silas was the stand-in coach for the Golden State Warriors' 2009 NBA Summer League tournament.

Steph Curry's debut game in the Summer League didn't go that well as he shot only four of 14 from the field to score 16 points and racked up several personal fouls. Silas was an assistant coach with the Warriors during Curry's rookie season and eventually started noting down his on-court issues to ultimately help him improve his game.

In a piece written by Coty M. Davis via The Dream Shake, SB Nation. it was revealed that Stephen Silas is helping this year's #2 pick, Jalen Green, improve his play during his debut season in the league with the helCurry's blueprint. Silas said that he has been blessed to coach many promising young players during their formative years in the league.

“Every experience that you have throughout life — to me — is something that you can draw back on and use in the future. I keep pretty tight notes that are detailed. I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of young guys within their first few years. To have those notes to refer to is pretty cool to have.”

Most of Jalen Green's struggles in his rookie season have been similar to that of Steph Curry's during his first year in the league. Silas even mentioned that a lot of the things that Green needs to work on are similar to what Curry went through.

Houston Rockets' rookie Jalen Green on using coach Silas' notes on Steph Curry

Jalen Green has averaged 14.4 points but has shot only 37% from the field and 29% from long range. The star rookie seems unfazed by the slow start, though, and continues to show a tremendous amount of self-belief and eagerness to work on his game to become one of the best players ever.

Speaking on referring to Steph Curry's notes, documented by his current head coach Stephen Silas, Green said he believes that trusting the process will be key to him being great. He also mentioned that coach Silas sticking with him during this phase means a lot.

“I thought it was cool that he [Silas] showed me that. If you stick to the plan, you are going to be great — and Steph is great. It’s a process. There are going to be a lot of highs and lows because it is a long season. But the fact that coach Silas is staying with us throughout the process means a lot,” said Green (via The Dream Shake, SB Nation).

Despite an underwhelming start to his career, many expect Jalen Green to flourish as he gains more experience playing in the league. With a smart and detail-oriented coach like Stephen Silas there to guide him through his development, Green is expected to improve at a great pace.

