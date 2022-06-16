"To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you" - Draymond Green gets extremely miffed after reporter compares LeBron James to Boston Celtics

Draymond Green and LeBron James have locked horns in four NBA Finals. Although Green's Golden State Warriors emerged victorious on three occasions, there is no denying James' brilliance in those matchups.

The Dubs are currently playing their sixth Finals in eight years. However, Green believes that the level of basketball IQ LeBron James brought into those series cannot be compared. Speaking about the challenge of playing Boston as compared to facing James in the Finals, Green said:

"Well, it doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguable the smartest guy to ever play this game, not one of, he's arguably the smartest guy to step foot on the basketball court, and so to say that and compare to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron, and it's a lie to you."

"It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

Green has had his share of tussles with LeBron James, but the two are great friends off the court. Having played against him on the biggest stage, the three-time champ very well knows what he is capable of.

Draymond also gave the Celtics players their flowers for all the good work they had been doing in the series. He said:

"These guys are super athletic. They are super young and fast and strong and all of those things that we know and have heard throughout the course of the series. They are those things, and then obviously they are super talented, and so when you're facing that, you have to outthink a guy."

Draymond Green re-iterated LeBron James' basketball IQ. His ability to dissect plays is second to none in the league. Although the Celtics have not been on par with that, they have, at times, shown glimpses of their brilliance.

Draymond Green lauds Marcus Smart's impact on the game

Draymond Green has not had the best of series for the Dubs so far. The Celtics have been successful in reducing his impact and this has helped them win two games. Along with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart is equally responsible for helping the team get this far in the series.

The reigning defensive player of the year has contributed on both ends of the floor. Ahead of Game 6, his rival Draymond Green heaped high praise for his ability. Speaking about the 28-year-old, he said:

"They do have a guy there, Marcus Smart, who is extremely smart, who... it's like a chess match going up against him. He is kind of the brain of that team. Every team, you have that guy who is the brain of that team, and they have that in Marcus Smart, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for and his basketball IQ. So, it's a challenge."

Although Green believes that Smart is one of the smartest players on the Celtics, he still ranks LeBron James' IQ above him. It only makes sense, as James has been in the league for 19 years and has faced off against some of the best in the league.

Undoubtedly, Marcus Smart has a lot to achieve before he makes his way into a similar conversation. His main goal currently will be to help the Celtics win Game 6 and drag the series to seven games. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the situation as a lot is at stake for him and the organization.

