“To sit alone at a stat is pretty cool” - LeBron James describes surreal feeling after becoming the first player to record at least 30K points, 10K rebounds, and 10K assists

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to amass 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists during the LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns game on Sunday.

The 'King' needed two assists to reach the 10K-assists mark, which he achieved during the first quarter. The 37-year-old found Carmelo Anthony for an open 3-pointer to scale the landmark and add yet another milestone to his legacy.

Speaking after the game, James said it was "pretty cool" to be the only player to enter the 30K/10K/10K club. He said (via Spectrum SportsNet).:

"I get a loss for words when things like this happen to me. Just thinking of where I’ve come from, the dreams that I had to be in this league and playing at this level."

"To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after. Being able to score, rebound and assist, to sit alone at a stat is pretty like, I want to say cool."

LeBron James and LA Lakers succumb to another blowout loss

LeBron James has had a historic year so far. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer (playoffs and regular season combined).

Additionally, James is close to winning his second career scoring title. He is averaging 29.7 ppg and is only behind Joel Embiid, who is averaging 29.8 ppg.

However, the LA Lakers have failed miserably to capitalize on James' monstrous year. They are ninth in the Western Conference standings, nine games below the .500 mark, with a 29-38 season record.

The Lakers assembled a star-studded roster by acquiring Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, but it hasn't proved to be a success.

The LA Lakers have the league's oldest roster, with most of their stars on the wrong side of their 30s. The roster balance is also terrible compared to the other title contenders.

The Lakers have struggled the most on defense due to the absence of Anthony Davis. The 29-year-old center has missed 30 games so far due to multiple injuries.

LeBron James and company suffered another embarrassing defeat on Sunday at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. They conceded a season-high 140 points in regulation time while scoring only 111.

James was once again the lone bright spot as he recorded 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including five of 11 from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers trailed 48-22 in the first quarter itself and couldn't make their way back into the game.

