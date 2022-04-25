"Toast, Finito, Gone Fishin'; 1-2-3, Cancun" - Chris Broussard channels his inner Stephen A. Smith as he laments Brooklyn Nets' poor outing against Celtics

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," analyst Chris Broussard spoke about how the Brooklyn Nets have come across as arrogant. He believes their series against the Boston Celtics is essentially a done deal. Broussard said:

"They are done. Toast. Finito. Gone Fishin'. 1-2-3, Cancun. However you want to phrase it, it's over. I've been had, guys, I've been took, I've been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok. They are done, yes, they are done.

"They aren't going past 5 games. KD & Kyrie are coming off like arrogant know-it-alls who are having their feet stuck in their mouths."

The Nets are on the verge of getting swept in the opening round of their postseason.

The Celtics won Game 1 thanks to a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum, despite Kyrie Irving dropping 39 points. Game 2 was won by Boston, with Kevin Durant having converted just four field goals, and Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Nets are done. Toast. Finito. Gone Fishin'. 1-2-3, Cancun. However you want to put it, it's over. This is embarrassing. I think they lose Gm 4 but if they win, who cares? They aren't going past 5 games. KD & Kyrie are coming off like arrogant know-it-alls." — @Chris_Broussard "The Nets are done. Toast. Finito. Gone Fishin'. 1-2-3, Cancun. However you want to put it, it's over. This is embarrassing. I think they lose Gm 4 but if they win, who cares? They aren't going past 5 games. KD & Kyrie are coming off like arrogant know-it-alls." —@Chris_Broussard https://t.co/lm9BsGwfiY

Can the Brooklyn Nets win Game 4?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets — Game 3

The Nets came into this season with championship aspirations as heavy favorites with a big three of Durant, Irving and James Harden.

Fast forward to April, and Harden is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers while Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. They are now on the brink of being swept by the Celtics.

Suffice to say, things haven't gone according to plan for the Nets. They have been suffocated by the Boston Celtics in their first three games. Durant and Irving, despite being offensive juggernauts, have been shut down by Boston's aggressive defense.

Ben Simmons is also unlikely to play in Game 4 despite this game being mentioned as his possible return. Without Simmons, the Nets offense will be run by Irving, Goran Dragic and Durant. They will also be without a defensive stalwart.

Things are looking very bleak for the Nets as they try to avoid getting swept. A summer full of question marks is on the horizon for Brooklyn's front office.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Nets avoid a sweep? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson