Tobias Harris 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Philadelphia 76ers power forward’s role, impact and minutes

The Philadelphia 76ers held on to Tobias Harris when many thought they would trade him to improve the roster. Sixers GM Daryl Morey might not have liked the offers for the power forward so he chose to stick with him until at least the end of the season. Where Harris ends up playing next might depend on how he performs in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Harris isn’t a fan-favorite in Philly mainly because 76ers fans are salty the team chose him over Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He is also oft-maligned as he has been underwhelming given the five-year $180 million contract he signed in 2019. It remains to be seen how he will perform in what could be his final year in Philly.

Tobias Harris' regular season stats

Fans can accuse Tobias Harris of disappearing in big games but they can’t say anything about his durability. It’s his fourth straight year with at least 60 games under his belt.

Here are his numbers for the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia Sixers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Tobias Harris 17.2 6.5 3.1 1.0 0.7 48.7 35.3 87.8 33.8

Tobias Harris' playoff stats

“Tobi” has been to the playoffs six times in his career, five of which were with the 76ers as part of Joel Embiid’s supporting cast.

Here are his numbers in his last postseason:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Tobias Harris 15.3 7.3 1.6 0.6 0.5 52.2 36.6 86.7 35.6

Strengths and weaknesses

Tobias Harris is the Philadelphia 76ers’ all-around forward who can play center for stretches in some ultra-small ball lineups. The veteran has a dependable shot with league-average accuracy from rainbow distance. Harris has also shown streaks of being an aggressive rim-attacker with some deft floaters for variety. On defense, he has the mobility and the length to cover wings and can even keep up with some guards.

The biggest knack against Harris is he often disappears when the team needs him the most. In the play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, 76ers coach Nick Nurse had to bench him. Nic Batum, who arrived from LA in the James Harden trade, badly outplayed him. Fans on social media ruthlessly pointed out the huge disparity in salaries between the two.

If the Philadelphia 76ers want to go deep in the playoffs, Tobias Harris will have to play much better.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

After Tobias Harris’ performance against the Miami Heat, many were wondering if Nick Nurse would keep him in the starting lineup. The coach doesn’t have too many options at power forward so he will likely allow him to retain his spot in the first five. Nic Batum has taken the power forward role only when Harris was injured.

Nurse might continue starting Harris and then lean on the Frenchman in late-game situations. Robert Covington might have also taken up some of Harris’ minutes but he remains out with an injury. The lack of depth at power forward will likely see “Tobi” play his usual 30-33 minutes a night.

