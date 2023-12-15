“Together, we made magic happen”: NBA superstar Russell Westbrook spreads Christmas cheer as he distributes gifts to academy students

There may be different opinions on who Russell Westbrook is as an NBA superstar, but one thing is for sure: he cares for the youth, especially those in the school he adopted. On Thursday, Westbrook spread some early Christmas cheers to his students in a gift-giving event.

Westbrook himself went to the Westbrook Academy and gave presents to the school's middle school and high school students.

He posted some highlights of the event, known as the "Winter Wonderland", on Instagram, where he also gave thanks to the students and his current team, the LA Clippers. Westbrook said:

"What an unforgettable Winter Wonderland for our middle and highschool students at Westbrook Academy. A huge shoutout to our incredible students – your energy and smiles lit up the morning. And a special thanks to the amazing Los Angeles Clippers family for joining the celebration!

"I’m grateful for all who came out to make the day possible. Together, we made magic happen! Let’s keep inspiring and uplifting our community. The season of giving is alive and well!"

The LA Clippers and the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation posted a video of Westbrook giving away Jordan Brand shoes to his students.

What is the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy?

Westbrook, his wife Nina, longtime business partner Donnell Beverly and the LA Promise Fund teamed up to adopt the LA Promise Charter Schools and rename them the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy or simply the Westbrook Academy.

Westbrook, an alumnus of UCLA, aims to provide quality education to the youth of the South Los Angeles area and prepare them for college. He said as quoted by the LA Promise Fund:

“Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been a passion of mine. It’s so important that every child has access to a good education regardless of their socioeconomic background.

"My goal in partnering with the LA Promise Fund is to ensure our South LA students are ready for college and ultimately success in a 21st-century career.”

Los Angeles City Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas added:

“LA Promise Charter Schools provide students and families with high-quality alternatives to their neighborhood schools, through a strong educational model, wrap-around services, and signature programs.

"With the addition of Russell Westbrook and the evolution of Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy, this will continue to empower students, strengthen families, and build communities.”

He may not have an NBA title yet, but Westbrook is already a champion among the youth of Hollywood.