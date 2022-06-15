“Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks, you give them a bad director, you give them a c****y script, you got a bad movie” - Colin Cowherd on 1x All-Star becoming a sneaky Finals MVP candidate after early struggles in the league

Andrew Wiggins has been praised for his performances in the NBA Finals, especially from Colin Cowherd. The analyst believes that Andrew Wiggins might have a chance at winning the Finals MVP.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd spoke about how Wiggins has flourished since leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves as Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler did. Cowherd also spoke about how Wiggins has become a candidate for the Finals MVP. Colin Cowherd said:

"Andrew Wiggins has left the T-Wolves and flourished. Really, really hard and next to impossible to overcome a bad boss or lousy management.

"You can be the world's greatest actor, Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks. You give them a bad director, you give them a c****y script, you got a bad movie. Wiggins has actually become a sneaky MVP in this series."

However, the job is far from finished. The Golden State Warriors will approach Game 6 with the hopes of clinching their fourth championship in eight years. They won Game 5 on the back of impressive performances from Klay Thompson and Wiggins.

Is Colin Cowherd right about Wiggins becoming a Finals MVP candidate?

Wiggins in action in the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

With the Warriors on the brink of winning the championship, conversations have begun as to who will win the Finals MVP award. The clear favorite is Steph Curry, as he has been the most dominant and consistent performer in this series.

However, Colin Cowherd isn't far off when he says that Andrew Wiggins might have a sneaky chance of winning the prestigious award. Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in this series, along with 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game. He has shot 45.8%.

It's important to note that Wiggins has been required to do a lot more than just score in this series. Neither is he the primary or the secondary scoring option for the Warriors.

However, he has helped in getting rebounds against a Celtics team that is filled with length and size. Wiggins recorded 29 rebounds total in Games 4 and 5.

He has often been the lead defender on Jayson Tatum as he can match the Boston wing's size and length. Tatum is shooting 37.3% in this series, and that is primarily thanks to the defense being played by Wiggins.

Steph Curry is still the favorite to win the Finals MVP, but Andrew Wiggins has had a tremendous series for the Warriors.

