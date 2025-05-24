Tom Thibodeau explains reason behind bizarre decision to sit Karl-Anthony Towns in 4th quarter: "We got in a hole"

On Friday, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau explained the bizarre decision to bench Karl-Anthony Towns in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. The center played a limited role in the final quarter of the Knicks' loss at Madison Square Garden, which left the team trailing 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

James L. Edwards III, a senior writer for The Athletic, provided insight into Thibodeau's decision to bench the former All-Star. Edwards quoted him in a tweet on Friday:

"We got in a hole, and the group that was in there gave us a chance," he explained.

Explaining that the team was in a "hole" with KAT on the floor, Thibodeau opted for a balanced team. He brought in Brunson for Karl-Anthony Towns while opting to keep Mitchell Robinson as the center. Towns was taken off three minutes into the fourth quarter, as the Pacers led by nine points.

Although the Knicks did need an offensive unit at that point in the game, Thibodeau' decision wasn't without merit. The Knicks had a negative net change of -20 with KAT on the floor and needed a positive run at that point of the game.

However, even with this bizarre change, the Knicks were not able to make a comeback. Towns checked back into the game with 2:25 minutes remaining in the game, but the Knicks succumbed to a five-point defeat.

The New York franchise will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, as they hope to salvage the series with a win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Karl-Anthony Towns shares a major honor with Tyrese Haliburton amid their ECF battle

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns recently shared a major honor, despite their teams vying in the Eastern Conference finals. The duo was named in the All-NBA Third Team for the 2024-25 season on Friday, joining some big names in the process.

The NBA announced the list of players honored in their first, second, and third All-NBA teams on Friday, with the Pacers and Knicks star being named in the latter. They were joined by Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, Clippers guard James Harden, and OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams.

The duo's nomination comes amid their team's Eastern Conference finals clash, where Haliburton's Pacers currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

