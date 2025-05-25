Tom Thibodeau eyes major lineup shake-up with Mitchell Robinson likely to start over $58,540,000 guard in Game 3

Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks have their backs against the wall, down 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. They are expected to make a major change for Game 3, starting big man Mitchell Robinson in place of guard Josh Hart.

New York-area NBA reporter Ian Begley shared the development on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday as the Knicks try to turn things around against the Pacers in the East finals.

Hart, who signed a four-year, $80,915,280 contract last year, including $58,540,000 in the first three years, has been starting for the Knicks. But as per data gather by Begley, the team is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference final.

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks are looking to shake it up by putting Robinson in the starting five, joining Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby for Game 3 in Indianapolis.

The Knicks lost the first two games of the East finals at home in tough fashion. They saw the rug pulled from under them in the series-opener in overtime, 138-135, on May 21 before falling short in Game 2, 114-109, two days later.

Robinson played both games off the bench, averaging four points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes despite the intangibles he brings on both ends.

Tom Thibodeau underscores need for the Knicks "to be better'

The decision to insert Mitchell Robinson to the New York Knicks starting lineup is part of coach Tom Thibodeau's push to have the team play better against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

The coach underscored it in the postgame conference following the 114-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 to go 2-0 down in the best-of-seven series.

"We've just got to keep looking at it, just got to be better,” Thibodeau said.

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game One - Source: Getty

Tom Thibodeau's player rotation and substitution pattern have come under fire off late as they continue to struggle against the Pacers. Many view him as being outcoached by his Indiana counterpart Rick Carlisle.

Among the things he's being criticized for is his stubbornness of inserting Robinson to the starting lineup or making changes in his starting unit.

Tom Thibodeau, in his fifth season coaching the Knicks, has compiled a 400-226 record. He has taken New York to the playoffs four times as coach, including the last three seasons.

