Tom Thibodeau fired a day after Jalen Brunson, KAT and Knicks stars partied hard in New York following playoff elimination

Several photos have surfaced Wednesday on X showing New York Knicks players partying a day before coach Tom Thibodeau was dismissed on Tuesday.
In the pictures, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Knicks were seen partying at The Fleur Room in New York. One photo showed the Brunson and Towns standing together. Another showed the stars interacting with OG Anunoby, Cam Payne, Josh Hart and P.J. Tucker.
Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson and Hart also posed for the camera, while another photo showed Tucker holding a microphone.
The Knicks are fresh off the franchise's first conference finals appearance in 25 years. The Indiana Pacers eliminated them on Saturday. Three days after the Game 6 loss, New York fired its coach.
Thibodeau spent five seasons with the Knicks and compiled a 226-174 record. In his first season in New York, he won the NBA Coach of the Year award for the second time. Under Thibodeau, New York went to the playoffs four times and put together back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 1995.
Knicks locker room reportedly frustrated by one of Tom Thibodeau's assistants
On Wednesday, a report emerged that New York Knicks players are frustrated with one of former coach Tom Thibodeau's assistants.
NBA insider Sam Amico wrote that players are displeased with the presence and influence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson.
"Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson. What that issue is, exactly, has not been determined, though sources suggested that Rick has had too big a say in things," Amico wrote.
Amico added that while Rick Brunson's status is uncertain following Thibodeau's firing, sources believe that he will remain with the team "in some capacity." Brunson has previously been part of Thibodeau's coaching staff with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rick joined the Knicks staff in June 2022, while Jalen signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the team a month later.
