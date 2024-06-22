“Tomorrow can be that day”- LeBron James takes up Cam Newton’s EA Madden challenge

On Thursday, former NFL star Cam Newton declared he’d “crush” LeBron James in a game of EA Madden football. Newton’s assertion was the result of a video where James’ LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis raved about the four-time NBA MVP’s gaming skills. AD added that “King James” is ranked inside the top 1,000 and once beat the 164th player in the world.

Newton called Davis’ claims to be a “cap” twice. The former quarterback’s fierce response prompted his co-host if he would win against James in a one-on-one battle. Newton didn’t hesitate for a second to assert he would beat the lights out of the NBA’s all-time points leader.

On Friday, LeBron James went on Instagram to post this:

“Tomorrow can be that day! LMK and we’ll figure out a time”

LeBron James is ready to face Cam Newton in a game of Madden football.

James once played football in high school and might have been headed to a career in the NFL if he chose that path. He remains a big fan of the game but everything about him is unquestionably built around basketball. “King James” would not be in the conversation for “GOAT” in his sport had he not been extremely dedicated and focused.

Cam Newton dug into that rationale when he made his remarks about Anthony Davis’ comments. It is also the basis of his assumption that the four-time NBA champ does not stand a chance against him:

“They will not f**k with me. … I don’t even wanna play LeBron [James] cause LeBron is cool. I know he can’t beat me. Let’s just put it like that. He don’t got enough time to be dedicated to beat me. That’s what I’m basically trying to say.

“He’s too good in real basketball to make him be good [in Madden]. You gotta choose one. … I cannot and will not lose to somebody with a day job.”

LeBron James is raring to prove that with a “day job” or not, he is capable of beating the 2015 NFL MVP.

LeBron James likes to play the Eagles, Dolphins and Jaguars in Madden

Anthony Davis wasn’t the only teammate of LeBron James who was impressed by the four-time MVP’s Madden skills. Jaxson Hayes, who was acquired by the LA Lakers last season, also claimed that the NBA superstar is the team’s best player in virtual football.

Hayes also added inside information about how James plays the game:

“We do randoms but he likes the Eagles a lot, he plays with the Dolphins and Jaguars too.”

In Madden 2023, the Eagles had an overall rating of 85, the Dolphins 83 and the Jaguars 77. Except for the Jaguars, James can’t use the Eagles and the Dolphins if he plays Cam Newton using Madden 2024. Philly has a 91 overall grade while Miami is 86, figures above the 85 overall rating Newton demands for a one-on-one duel.

Regardless of the rules or the teams, sports fans can’t wait for LeBron James to play Madden against Newton.