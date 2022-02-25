"Tomorrow I’m not that excited"- Doc Rivers' nonchalant response on James Harden's debut for Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers has said that he is not very excited about James Harden's debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, but would be happy if the ten-time All-Star performs well. Harden has been active in training, and seems to be enjoying with his new team.

Many have picked the Joel Embiid and James Harden duo to make the 76ers championship favorites. Both will be seen in action for the first time together against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out.

Rivers was pleased with Harden's efforts in the practice sessions. Speaking on the expectations he has from the former MVP on his 76ers debut and the season ahead, Rivers said:

"It's funny, tomorrow I'm not that excited; I'm excited if he can get it started. But I know we'll be far better in a week than we are this week, and we'll be far better in two weeks than we are now. But it was good to get some stuff on the floor, some live stuff."

"We were running different things. I thought what stood out today was his passing ability, you know, we know he can score, you know he can go downhill, but guys got the ball a lot more than they thought, and they were wide open, and that was pretty good."

Coach Doc Rivers has some exciting plans to make the 76ers a force to be reckoned with in the remaining 24 games of the regular season. According to reports, he plans to keep two players among Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris on the floor at all times.

That could certainly prove to be a season-defining one for the Philadelphia 76ers, as all the three players are capable of changing the course of games.

How important could James Harden be for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Despite all the controversy surrounding Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers have been impressive this season. Despite missing key players in big games, Doc Rivers has managed to rally his troops and make the 76ers a playoff contender in the East.

The team were missing out on a point guard, as Simmons opted to sit out in protest. After months of turmoil, they finally managed to get rid of him in a trade for James Harden. That has brought in not only a ball-handler, but also a scorer capable of going on sudden bursts.

Harden teaming up with Joel Embid could change the Philadelphia 76ers' fortunes a lot.

Harden is one of the best scorers in the game, and his stint with the Houston Rockets was a testament to that. However, when he moved to the Brooklyn Nets, Harden proved his ability to be a world-class facilitator too.

The Beard has been averaging 10.5 APG over the last four seasons, and these numbers could only get better in Philly.

Harden is very excited to be out on the floor with Embiid and so are the fans in Philly. If it all works well for them and they can perform as per expectations, the Philadelphia 76ers could have a big chance to end their 39-year wait for an NBA championship.

