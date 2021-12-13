"Tonight was another night where he imposed his will" - Russell Westbrook believes the LA Lakers are a force to be reckoned with as LeBron James continues to hit peak form

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James led the way for the LA Lakers past the Orlando Magic for a modest two-game winning streak.

James was at his best tonight following back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder. The four-time MVP also found the energy to keep up with the young Magic studs despite having to go to Phoenix to watch his son play.

Although the game was against one of the worst teams in the NBA, Russell Westbrook was impressed with LeBron James’ play. Here’s what he said of the Lakers’ franchise player in a post-game interview (via Spectrum SportsNet):

“He’s aggressive and making the right plays and reads. Our team is different. Tonight was another night where he imposed his will. When he is able to do that, and he can do that every night, our team is a different team.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Russell Westbrook had himself a nice night adding 19 PTS, 7 REB, and 5 AST in tonight's #LakeShow win. He spoke with @LakersReporter after the game. Russell Westbrook had himself a nice night adding 19 PTS, 7 REB, and 5 AST in tonight's #LakeShow win. He spoke with @LakersReporter after the game. https://t.co/dC1rX49GaS

The LA Lakers’ starting point guard is known for his energy and ability to boost his team’s juices when he goes all out. The same type of infectious hustle and energy-boosting play was provided by LeBron James throughout the night.

The King finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had three highlight-reel blocks that energized the LA Lakers and seemingly the entire Orlando Magic crowd. It’s almost unimaginable what he can still do in year 19.

After LeBron James missed a few games due to injuries and a quick stint under health and safety protocols, Russell Westbrook is anticipating the 36-year-old to be at his best.

The 17x All-Star has previously said that he's slowly feeling better and better. If the Orlando Magic game was any indication, his condition is clearly near its best already.

LeBron James throws a block party against the Orlando Magic

LeBron James provided the highlight reels in the LA Lakers' matchup against the Orlando Magic [Photo: Philippines on 24 News]

The soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar apparently still has some bounce in those legs. He had his signature chase-down block against RJ Hampton in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic, with the LA Lakers down by five.

The timing and audacity of this block is just as good as any that LeBron James has had in his entire career:

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Hampton set Bron up for the spike. 🤣🚫 Hampton set Bron up for the spike. 🤣🚫 https://t.co/YwWZhnIQR9

Another young Orlando Magic player got included in tonight’s highlights with a LeBron James emphatic swat. The 23-year-old Chuma Okeke was the unsuspecting victim of another block. The young star probably thought that he had James beat on a quick slash to the basket. It only ended with the ball slapped so hard it landed on the three-point line.

The icing on the cake was the block on the Orlando Magic’s best player, Cole Anthony. This happened in the third quarter, with the LA Lakers already leading 75-56.

LeBron James was clearly all hyped up and not yet done terrorizing the Orlando Magic. The block was reminiscent of the first block against Hampton, but it was harder than the block on Okeke. All told, the energy Russell Westbrook usually brings was supplied by one of the oldest players in the league tonight.

