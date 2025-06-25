"Tonight dreams come real": Dylan Harper's dad can't hide his true feelings ahead of NBA draft night

Although the 2025 NBA draft will be a two-night event, second-generation hooper Dylan Harper likely won't have to wait long to hear his name called. With the first round of set for Wednesday, he is eager to join his brother and father as part of the NBA brotherhood.

Ad

Dylan's dad, Ron Harper Sr., expressed his excitement for the draft. He also congratulated the other players who will hear their names called by Adam Silver.

"Tonight dreams come real… congratulations to all the young players chasing them…" Harper Sr. wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The expectation is that Dylan will go second, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg, with Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey likely going third, fourth or fifth.

Assuming Dylan is selected at No. 2, he would land in San Antonio and will play alongside Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

During the pre-draft process, Dylan notably worked out for the Spurs twice, making the selection seem likely.

"It is a great organization," - Dylan Harper praises San Antonio ahead of expected draft selection

With Dylan Harper expected to go at No. 2, Spurs fans are already embracing him.

Ad

Ahead of the draft, a mural of Harper popped up at Rudy's Seafood, a restaurant in San Antonio. Spurs beat writer Carolina Teague visited the mural and shared a photo with fans after its completion.

"Got a sneak peek at the final touches of the painting at Rudy’s Seafood. Dylan Harper mural is officially complete as of today. … San Antonio, is this your future pick?' Teague tweeted on Wednesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harper weighed in on the possibility of going to San Antonio while speaking with members of the press.

“It is a great organization, great people up and down, top to bottom," Harper said on Tuesday. "I love everything about them.”

The Spurs will have a new coach in Mitch Johnson, with Gregg Popovich moving to the front office as president of basketball operations. While he may not be on the sideline anymore, the Hall of Famer will continue to have an integral role in shaping the team.

Last season, San Antonio was on track to make the postseason before Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot. He is healthy again, and with Harper likely joining the team, the 2025-26 season will be an interesting one for the Spurs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More