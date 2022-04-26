"Tonight had to be a James Harden Game, but he's never there when you really need him" - Skip Bayless calls out Philadelphia 76ers star for his dismal outing against Raptors at home

Skip Bayless has fired shots at James Harden after his dismal performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Harden scored 15 points on 36.4 % shooting and never seemed to get going in the game.

The 76ers were struggling to create anything on the offensive end, and no player was able to help the team out. Many expected Harden to be the difference-maker, but he failed to deliver, and Philadelphia ultimately lost 103-88.

Bayless has been highly critical of Harden since his mid-season move to the Philadelphia 76ers. After Monday's game, the sports commentator posted a tweet slamming the 32-year-old for his inability to deliver on the big stage.

The tweet reads:

"Tonight had to be a James Harden Game. But he's never there when you really need him."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Tonight had to be a James Harden Game. But he's never there when you really need him. Tonight had to be a James Harden Game. But he's never there when you really need him.

Harden was brought into the 76ers franchise to help Joel Embiid out and lead the team to a deep playoff run. However, he has only managed to average 18.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG and 9.2 APG in five playoff games while shooting 37.3 % from the field.

Harden has been slammed for his performances in the playoffs multiple times in his career. However, with the likes of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on his side, 'The Beard' was expected to do well this post-season.

With the series 3-2 in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers, they definitely have the upper hand. However, the Toronto Raptors are not going to quit that easily.

StatMusk @statmuse Points this series:



99 — OG Anunoby

92 — James Harden Points this series:99 — OG Anunoby92 — James Harden https://t.co/tAJ876S8a4

Harden will certainly have to do his best in Game 6 if the 76ers are to win the next game against the Raptors and wrap up the series.

How important is James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run?

James Harden in the Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors Game Four

James Harden is one of the best scorers and passers in the NBA. Although he hasn't been at his best for the Philadelphia 76ers lately, there is no denying that he has the ability to lead this team to a deep playoff run.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



15 points

36% FG

5 turnovers



Oof. James Harden in Game 5:15 points36% FG5 turnoversOof. James Harden in Game 5:15 points36% FG5 turnoversOof. 😳 https://t.co/xyhtKnVS9s

The franchise has a lot of talent, with youngsters like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle delivering the goods for them.

Joel Embiid has been dominant all year and has also brought the same intensity to the playoffs. Harden has not had the best of times scoring this season, but he has tried to get his teammates involved with his elite passing.

However, down the stretch, Philly needs Harden to be himself if they are to make noise in the playoffs.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Stephen A. Smith



(Via "James Harden looks done! … The James Harden that we saw in Houston, that brother is no more.”- Stephen A. Smith(Via @ESPNNBA "James Harden looks done! … The James Harden that we saw in Houston, that brother is no more.”- Stephen A. Smith (Via @ESPNNBA ) https://t.co/XWnSusgGKq

The 32-year-old has one of the most stacked resumes, but a championship is what is missing in it. He certainly has a chance to win it with the 76ers.

However, for that to happen, the ten-time All-Star will have to perform at an elite level in the upcoming playoff games.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh