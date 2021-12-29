"Tonight was the night to start him at the 5" - David Fizdale on LeBron James playing center

LA Lakers interim head coach David Fizdale has heaped praise on LeBron James for his dominating performance at center.

In the game against the Houston Rockets, James showcased his versatility as he dropped a triple double at center to end the Lakers' five-game losing skid. Interestingly, it was the first time in his career the King played center for an entire game.

Speaking about James' terrific performance at the 5, coach Fizdale said in the post-game press conference:

" LeBron's plus-minus at the 5 is so ridiculous right now, for us to have guys out due to Covid and stuff like that, I just took a gamble and said you know I think tonight is the night to start him at 5."

The team did have the likes of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan to play in the position. However, Fizdale opted to play James, a decision he didn't regret. Hailing James' 'unbelievable' impact in the game, the coach said:

"You know, I told so the team that, they first laughed like it was no big deal, I'm like , I dont think you guys know what this guy just did. He played the 5 for four quarters and dominated at the position and played it while playing point guard... I mean gosh, this guy is unbelievable... We are very lucky as basketball people to get to watch what we are watching right now out of this man, but it's just beautiful."

The LA Lakers came into this game having lost their last five games. They started well against the Rockets, scoring 34 points in the first quarter.

Malik Monk had a great impact, making frequent trips to the free-throw line and ended the game 8-8 from there. He had a big first half, and didn't relent in the second too.

The third quarter was an evenly fought one. The Lakers had the lead, but their poor defense allowed the Rockets a way back into the game. LeBron James was given rest for much of the third quarter to get him fresh for the fourth. That worked well for the Purple and Gold, as he showed his elite ability to snap his team's losing streak.

James scored 32 points in the game and also chipped in with 11 rebounds and as many assists. Russell Westbrook also had a triple-double night. He scored 24-12-10, shooting the ball at 58.8% from the field.

The Lakers will next take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Wednesday.

