"Tonight, it was time" - Steve Kerr hypes Jimmy Butler's heroics after Steph Curry-less Warriors torch Bucks

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was hyped after Jimmy Butler led the team to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who was given a rest in the second game of a back-to-back. They also improved to 15-2 with Butler on the team's lineup this season.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr had nothing but praise for Butler, who took over the game in the fourth quarter. The former Miami Heat star finished the 104-93 win with 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. He went 6-for-13 from the field and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

"You know, he's been telling you guys, like, when it's time, he'll know, and he'll do it," Kerr said. "Tonight, it was time. ... He just does whatever is necessary, and I think (this was) a good game for us to play without Steph. Because it sort of forces the rest of the team to play a game without him and to play through Jimmy and to see what we’ve got."

Jimmy Butler led the Golden State Warriors in scoring with Steph Curry out due to rest. Curry had an abysmal performance on Monday night in the loss to the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets. He had seven turnovers and only made six shots out of his 21 attempts.

Draymond Green also stepped up his defensive effort after allowing 38 points to Aaron Gordon. He was on a different level against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went scoreless when defended by the former Defensive Player of the Year.

"Draymond had defense tonight on Giannis," Kerr said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "He was incredible to hold him to five field goals. Draymond showed why he's still one of the great defenders in the world, and why he's so important to winning games night after night. It wasn’t just the defense, it was the leadership, it was the energy."

The Warriors will be back in action on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. It will be interesting to see if Steve Kerr continues to rest Steph Curry or allows him to get his rhythm back versus one of the worst teams in the league.

Warriors improve to 15-3 since Jimmy Butler's team debut on Feb. 8

Warriors improved to 15-3 since Jimmy Butler's team debut on Feb. 8. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors took the risk at the trade deadline and acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The Warriors were so confident of Butler's ability to help Steph Curry chase another title that they signed him to a two-year extension worth $121 million.

Despite doubts from the fanbase and analysts, Butler's tenure with the Warriors has been a success so far. Since making his debut for his new team on Feb. 8, Golden State has a record of 15-3. They are 15-2 with Butler in the lineup, consequently reviving the team's chances of making a deep playoff run.

