“Tony Allen smelled that s***”: NBA fans hilariously react to Paul Pierce's infamous "Poop Shoe" from 2008 Finals up for grabs at shocking price

Paul Pierce won his only championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, and many fans remember Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the LA Lakers where he was wheelchaired out of the court and returned later. There have always been speculations about Pierce having a poop-related accident after he confirmed of going into the bathroom.

Just recently, Pierce's Nike Air PP IV shoes, which he wore on that specific game are up for auction on eBay. They have a running total of $40,000 already, as reported by Nice Kicks Instagram account.

"Paul Pierce's poop shoes are being sold for $40,000," captioned Nice Kicks.

The caption drew some creative banter in the comment section. Some said that they wouldn't take the shoes for free and Pierce's Celtics teammate Tony Allen smelled it as well.

"Tony Allen definitely smelled that s**t," one fan commented.

Some try to shed light on what the conspiracy theory on the shoes is about:

The 2008 NBA Finals was one to remember as basketball fans added another chapter to the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry. As Game 1 tipped off, the world was watching the game and Paul Pierce was seen grimacing in pain after guarding Kobe Bryant's shot midway in the third quarter.

Boston Celtics fans were praying that nothing serious happened to Pierce, but he managed to bounce back just a few minutes later after getting wheelchaired out of the playing court.

As the final buzzer sounded, Pierce was the second-highest scorer for the Boston Celtics with 22 points behind Kevin Garnett who had 24. He also had four rebounds, two assists, one steal and three triples, while going 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.