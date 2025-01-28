Tony Parker'e model GF Agathe Teyssier drops 2-word reaction as the couple strikes stylish pose for Sisley Paris

Former San Antonio Spurs All-Star Tony Parker and his partner Agathe Teyssier were spotted together this week, with the pair posing for photos for Sisley Paris. Teyssier is a model and actor and is well-known internationally. Her relationship with the NBA star seems to be growing stronger, with the two regularly seen out and about.

Trending

On Monday, Teyssier shared a collection of snaps of the fashionable couple pulling off some stylish poses. Parker was impressed with the post and showed his appreciation with a succinct "my love" comment. That led to a brief two-word reaction from Agathe Teyssier, who chose to respond in French.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mon amour," wrote Teyssier

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Agathe Teyssier reacts to Tony Parker's comment on Instagram. Photo Credit: Instagram/@agatheteyssier.

It is unclear when Parker's relationship with Teyssier first started, but the two have shared several posts on social media of their time together. In April, Parker shared pics of him and Teyssier attending Coachella in Southern California. In October, they visit the Tissot headquarters in Le Locle, Switzerland.

Previously, Parker was married to Eva Longoria from 2007 to 2011 and then to Axelle Francine from 2014 to 2020.

Tony Parker spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs before spending his final season with the Charlotte Hornets. He went on to win four championships with the Spurs and was named the NBA finals MVP in 2007. The French point guard was a six-time All-Star and was also selected to the All-NBA second team three times.

On August 13, Parker was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His No. 9 jersey has also been retired by the Spurs organization in 2019.

Tony Parker shares pics alongside partner Agathe Teyssier at NBA Paris Game 2025

Former NBA player Tony Parker with actress Agathe Teyssier during the Paris Games 2025 NBA basketball at Accor Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

The NBA is doing its best to expand the game internationally. The league set up two regular season games in Paris this year between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers. It was only natural that former France basketball star Tony Parker was in attendance for the game on Jan. 23. The former NBA player was seen on the sidelines at the Accor Arena with his partner Agathe Teyssier.

Following the exciting round of games, Parker posted some pics of the highly publicized event on his Instagram account.

"Recapping an epic NBA week! 🏀💥 Until next time!" Wrote Parker.

The NBA Paris games were a huge hit, with both games selling out. The game on Jan. 23 set viewership records as the most-watched regular season basketball game in France.

Led by French center Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs would go on to win the first game 140-110. The Pacers came back to win the second encounter 136-98.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback