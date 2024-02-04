"Need that thug behind bars"- Con artist posing as Marcus Smart trying to pull off $600 million scam on NBA has fans shook

Marcus Smart is recognized for being one of the NBA's elite defensive guards. However, his identity was wrongfully used in an insurance fraud scheme by Matthew James, who was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Friday for trying to pull off a $600 million scam, Newsday reported.

Matthew James used various medical billing companies, where he posed different identities to collect insurance payments. According to the Associated Press, James would arrange elective surgeries through emergency rooms. Prosecutors referred to this method as a tricky move to increase the insurance reimbursement rates.

The news garnered strong reactions from NBA fans.

When it comes to how much an NBA contract is, Matthew James was aware of the advantage he would have in posing as a player, especially someone as famous as Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.

The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year made an appearance at the trial, where he testified against Matthew James. Smart voiced his frustration and disappointment in the individual, especially considering how much the NBA guard has done in giving back to communities in need.

Marcus Smart to be honored with "Hero Among Us" award by the Boston Celtics

Ahead of Sunday night's game against the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart will be awarded the organization's "Hero Among Us" award to celebrate all that he has done for Boston, according to The Athletic's Jay King.

Following the announcement, the Boston Celtics organization released a statement to commemorate some of Marcus Smart's charitable donations and foundations established in Boston:

"Smart would visit the Boston Children's Hospital regularly throughout his time in Boston to spend one-on-one time with kids undergoing cancer treatments. He also worked to donate mobile charging stations which included tablets and video game consoles called 'Smart Carts.'

"In 2017, Smart launched the YoungGameChanger Foundation to serve as a source of guidance, motivation, encouragement, and empowerment for inner-city student-athletes to be Game Changers on and off the court or field."

Smart was selected sixth by the Boston Celtics in the 2014 NBA draft. He lasted nine seasons in Boston, where he not only established a strong legacy with the franchise on the court but also with his impact off the court toward communities in need.

On June 22, Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis was sent to the Boston Celtics, while Tyus Jones was moved to Washington.

In the 20 games he's played this season, Marcus Smart is averaging 14.5 points (43.0% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range) and 4.3 assists per game.

