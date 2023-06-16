Tony Snell health update: Former Chicago Bulls' guard opens up on his life & career after getting diagnosed with autism

Since leaving the NBA, Tony Snell has gotten a major health update. Just last year, the journeyman guard was diagnosed with autsim.

This journey started for Tony Snell after he and his wife decided to have one of their sons tested for autism. Following a positive diagnosis, he decided to have himself checked as well. It was there that he found out that he too had autism.

Recently, Snell opened up on his diagnosis. Growing up, he said he always felt a little different from the kids around him. After getting the testing done, he now feels a sense of relief.

"I was not surprised because I always felt different, I was just relieved. This is why I am the way I am."

"It just made everything about my life make so much sense."

Snell has gone through most of his life have inner questions about himself. But now, thanks this situation, he has been given a major moment of clarity.

Poll : 0 votes